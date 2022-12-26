AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 8

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 8 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 8

Others Receiving Votes: Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-4 112 (NR)

24. West Virginia Mountaineers 10-2 126 (NR)

T22. New Mexico Lobos 12-0 147 (NR)

T22. Xavier Musketeers 10-3 147 (NR)

21. Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-1 215 (15)

20. Auburn Tigers 10-2 237 (23)

19. Kentucky Wildcats 8-3 439 (19)

18. TCU Horned Frogs 10-1 480 (20)

17. Duke Blue Devils 10-3 500(14)

16. Indiana Hoosiers 10-3 513 (18)

15. Wisconsin Badgers 9-2 570 (17)

14. Miami Hurricanes 12-1 658 (22)

13. Virginia Cavaliers 8-2 861 (6)

12. Baylor Bears 9-2 888 (12)

11. UCLA Bruins 11-2 906 (13)

10. Gonzaga Bulldogs 10-3 940 (11)

9. Arkansas Razorbacks 11-1 1017 (10)

8. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 1067 (9)

7. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 1068 (8)

6. Texas Longhorns 10-1 1144 (7)

5. Arizona Wildcats 12-1 1274 (5)

4. Kansas Jayhawks 11-1 1299 (4)

3. Houston Cougars 12-1 1351 (3)

2. UConn Huskies 13-0 1459 (2)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 12-0 1478 (1)

