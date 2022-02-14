AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 15

HawgBeat

Arkansas has reentered the top 25, checking in at No. 23 in Monday’s release of the AP Poll. It is the first time the Razorbacks have been ranked since dropping all the way out of the top 25 following back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Hofstra in mid-December. Prior to those losses - which marked the start of a rough stretch in which it lost four of five games - Arkansas had climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Poll.