AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 10

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 10 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 10

Others Receiving Votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary’s 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Marquette Golden Eagles 13-4 131 (NR)

24. Duke Blue Devils 12-4 221 (16)

23. San Diego State Aztecs 12-3 222 (NR)

22. Charleston Cougars 16-1246 (23)

21. Auburn Tigers 12-3 256 (22)

– Coaches Final Football Ranking Prediction

20. Missouri Tigers 13-2 317 (20)

19. Providence Friars 14-3 358 (NR)

18. Wisconsin Badgers 11-3 448 (14)

17. TCU Horned Frogs 13-2 553 (17)

16. Miami Hurricanes 13-2 604 (12)

– Coaches Poll College Basketball Top 25

15. Arkansas Razorbacks 12-3 613 (13)

14. Iowa State Cyclones 12-2 697 (25)

13. Virginia Cavaliers 11-3 712 (11)

12. Xavier Musketeers 13-3 793 (18)

11. Kansas State Wildcats 14-1 818 (NR)

– AP Final Football Rankings Prediction

10. Texas Longhorns 13-2 940 (6)

9. Arizona Wildcats 14-2 1049 (5)

8. Gonzaga Bulldogs 14-3 1070 (9)

7. UCLA Bruins 14-2 1108 (10)

6. UConn Huskies 15-2 1206 (4)

– CFN Final Football Rankings 1-131

5. Tennessee Volunteers 13-2 1231 (8)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-2 1288 (7)

3. Purdue Boilermakers 15-1 1386 4 1st (1)

2. Kansas Jayhawks 14-1 1440 22 1st (3)

1. Houston Cougars 16-1 1457 34 1st (2)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News