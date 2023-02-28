Jalen Green returns to Rockets’ lineup, Kevin Porter Jr. close
The #Rockets play at home Tuesday for the first time in nearly three weeks, and they’ll have at least one of their two recently injured guards back in the lineup.
The #Rockets play at home Tuesday for the first time in nearly three weeks, and they’ll have at least one of their two recently injured guards back in the lineup.
After a week of upsets that saw 15 ranked teams lose, South Carolina remained the lone unbeaten school.
Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks' game Sunday against the Phoenix Suns because of what the team is describing as a bruised right quadriceps. Kevin Durant remains out for Phoenix because of a sprained right medial collateral ligament and hasn’t played since Jan. 8, when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo left the Bucks’ 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday in the first quarter after team officials said he knocked knees with an opposing player.
Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Leaky Black and Pete Nance had three 3s each as North Carolina finished with 14 from long range, holding off a late Seminoles rally for a 77-66 win on Monday night. UNC’s 14 3s tied the most against FSU this season. Caleb Mills scored 19 points on 8 of 16 shooting while Matthew Cleveland had 12 points and nine rebounds for FSU (9-21, 7-12 ACC), which dropped its seventh straight home game.
The Sharks made waves across the NHL on Sunday by trading Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils. It's time to take out the red pen and assign grades to the blockbuster trade.
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is still the best fighter in the NHL, and Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid found out the hard way Saturday night.
High school cheerleader performs by herself at state competition just days after teammates quit squad
Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, is the latest from LIV to take swipe at McIlroy, the most outspoken critic on PGA Tour of the Saudi-funded league.
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
Who are Jimmy and Dee Haslam, reportedly taking over Marc Lasry's stake in the Milwaukee Bucks?
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is just 63 points shy of equaling Maravich's all-time scoring record.
The latest college conference expansion and realignment speculation? The Big Ten "isn't finished raiding the Pac-12."
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng takes a deep dive into Timo Meier's trade to the Devils and what GM Mike Grier had to say about the move.
Jon Jones thinks his UFC 285 opponent Ciryl Gane is being overhyped.
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane still hasnt officially announced whether he will move his no-trade clause to join the New York Rangers, but all signs continue to point in that direction as the NHL trade deadline nears. Here are the latest updates.
Buster Posey went on to have a legendary Giants career despite his 2011 injury, and he recently told The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly he would be willing to have a conversation with Scott Cousins.
Bears GM Ryan Poles has more salary cap space than anyone else in the NFL, and plenty of roster holes to fill.
Harry Maguire’s obvious and genuine delight at “leading” Manchester United to victory at Wembley could not conceal one uncomfortable truth: the £80 million England defender has a career-defining decision to make. United’s club captain played the last two minutes of the League Cup final win over Newcastle, a game that served as a reminder of how far he has fallen in the club’s defensive hierarchy.
The New Jersey Devils acquired San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier in a blockbuster trade.