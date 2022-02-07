AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 14

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 14 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll: Week 14

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Xavier Musketeers 16-6 91 (21)

24. UConn Huskies 15-6 118 (17)

23. Murray State Racers 19-2 178 (NR)

22. Saint Mary’s Gaels 18-4 185 (NR)

21. USC Trojans 19-4 278 (19)

20. Texas Longhorns 17-6 294 (23)

19. Tennessee Volunteers 16-6 377 (22)

18. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-7 522 (24)

17. Michigan State Spartans 17-5 536 (13)

16. Ohio State Buckeyes 14-5 628 (16)

15. Villanova Wildcats 17-6 634 (12)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 18-4 706 (11)

13. Illinois Fighting Illini 15-5 818 (18)

12. UCLA Bruins 16-4 881 (3)

11. Providence Friars 20-2 899 (15)

10. Baylor Bears 19-4 921 (8)

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders 18-5 947 (14)

8. Kansas Jayhawks 19-3 1173 (10)

7. Duke Blue Devils 19-3 1179 (9)

6. Houston Cougars 19-2 1205 (6)

5. Kentucky Wildcats 19-4 1288 (5)

4. Arizona Wildcats 19-2 1300 (7)

3. Purdue Boilermakers 20-3 1329 (4)

2. Gonzaga Bulldogs 19-2 1477 13 1st (2)

1. Auburn Tigers 22-1 1506 48 1st (1)

