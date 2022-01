AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 13

The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue coach Matt Painter thought he scripted a simple final play Sunday. Jaden Ivey messed it up, then found a way to make up for his miscue. When the sophomore guard saw Eric Hunter Jr. pinned in the corner, Ivey freed himself on the wing in front of the Boilermakers bench and delivered a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to give sixth-ranked Purdue an 81-78 victory over No. 16 Ohio State.