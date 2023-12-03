AP Poll released after conference title games: Where is Georgia?

The AP Poll is out following the conference championship games. Previously No. 1 Georgia lost to Alabama, 27-24, in the SEC championship game. All other 12-0 Power Five teams won their respective conference championship games.

Washington beat Oregon in the Pac-12 championship on Friday night. Texas dominated Oklahoma State to take home the Big 12 championship. Florida State used an impressive defensive performance to topple Louisville 16-6.

All the other teams in the AP Poll’s top 10 had the week off. How does the AP Poll rank the nation’s top 10 teams?

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

Georgia, Alabama, and the entire SEC would be on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff based on how the AP Poll ranks the top four. The biggest surprised is that the AP Poll has (12-1) Texas moving up over (13-0) Florida State.

Georgia had been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for 24 consecutive weeks, which was the second-longest streak in AP Poll history behind USC from 2003 to 2005.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire