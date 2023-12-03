What the AP Poll looks like after conference championship weekend

The dust has settled following college football’s conference championship weekend and the Associated Press has released its latest rankings reflecting the results from Friday and Saturday’s matchups.

The biggest news came on Saturday night when the Alabama Crimson Tide tripped up the Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in 30 games with a 27-24 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The upset created a maelstrom of reactions from the fanbases ahead of the final College Football Playoff decision.

The Southeastern Conference is represented by six schools in the AP Poll top 25 this week, headlined by ‘Bama at No. 5 followed by the ‘Dawgs (No. 6) and Missouri Tigers (No. 9) to round out the top 10. The Ole Miss Rebels (No. 11), LSU Tigers (No. 13) and Tennessee Volunteers (No. 25) also cracked the top 25.

The Kentucky Wildcats also received four votes.

As for Florida, the Gator Nation will have to wait until the Orange and Blue game to see the team back in action. That intrasquad exhibition will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sometime this coming spring with a date and time yet to be announced.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire