AP Poll: Impressive wins push Michigan to No. 5 in top 25
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan has climbed to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after impressive wins against ranked opponents.
The top four remain unchanged in the poll released Monday with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia. But the Wolverines jumped Nevada and Tennessee after double-digit wins against North Carolina and Purdue last week.
It continues a rapid ascent for the Wolverines, which played in the national championship game last season. Michigan started at No. 19 before quickly leaping into the top 10 after a blowout win at reigning champ Villanova on Nov. 14.
Nevada, Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.
There were three new teams in No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman. It is Furman’s first AP poll appearance.
Here is the full poll:
1. Gonzaga (43 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (19)
3. Duke (1)
4. Virginia (1)
5. Michigan
6. Nevada
7. Tennessee
8. Auburn
9. Kentucky
10. Michigan State
11. Florida State
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas Tech
14. North Carolina
15. Virginia Tech
16. Kansas State
17. Buffalo
18. Iowa
19. Ohio State
20. Arizona State
21. Villanova
22. Mississippi State
23. Maryland
24. Nebraska
25. Furman