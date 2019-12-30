AP Poll: Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas round out top three

This is Monday’s college basketball AP poll.

Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule.

The Zags, who did not play last week, received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five.

The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia on Sunday. The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16.

No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since climbing to No. 3 in 2017-18.

Oregon is in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 4 in 2016-17, when the Ducks went to the Final Four.

Here is the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

And here is the full college basketball AP poll:

1. GONZAGA (63)

2. DUKE (1)

3. KANSAS (1)

4. OREGON

5. OHIO STATE

6. BAYLOR

7. LOUISVILLE

8. AUBURN

9. MEMPHIS

10. VILLANOVA

11. BUTLER

12. MICHIGAN

13. SAN DIEGO STATE

14. MICHIGAN STATE

15. MARYLAND

16. WEST VIRGINIA

17. KENTUCKY

18. FLORIDA STATE

19. VIRGINIA

20. DAYTON

21. PENN STATE

22. TEXAS TECH

23. IOWA

24. WICHITA STATE

25. ARIZONA

Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary’s 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John’s 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1