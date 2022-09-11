AP Poll: Georgia jumps Alabama for the No. 1 spot

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

Georgia football (2-0) has overtaken Alabama (2-0) for the No. 1 spot on the new AP Top 25 Poll after the Dawgs 33-0 win over Samford in Week-2.

The Crimson Tide squeezed out a 20-19 win over Texas in Austin on Saturday.

This move is not a surprise if you watched how undisciplined Alabama looked versus the Longhorns.

The Tide were called for 15 penalties which totaled 100 yards.

With Texas A&M’s loss to Appalachian State at home, the Aggies moved from No. 6 down to No. 24.

Kentucky (9) and Arkansas (10) both made a move up with SEC wins over Florida and South Carolina.

The Gators were kicked to number 18 after the 26-16 loss to the Wildcats.

The Bulldogs will begin SEC play on Sept. 17 at South Carolina (1-1).

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories