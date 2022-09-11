AP Poll: Georgia jumps Alabama for the No. 1 spot
Georgia football (2-0) has overtaken Alabama (2-0) for the No. 1 spot on the new AP Top 25 Poll after the Dawgs 33-0 win over Samford in Week-2.
The Crimson Tide squeezed out a 20-19 win over Texas in Austin on Saturday.
New @AP_Top25 poll
1-Georgia
2-Bama
3-Ohio St
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-OU
7-USC
8-Okla St
9-Kentucky
10-Ark
11-Mich St
12-BYU
13-Miami
14-Utah
15-Tenn
16-NC St
17-Baylor
18-Florida
19-Wake
20-Ole Miss
21-Texas
22-Penn St
23-Pitt
24-A&M
25-Oregon
(Don't blame me, not my ballot)
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 11, 2022
This move is not a surprise if you watched how undisciplined Alabama looked versus the Longhorns.
The Tide were called for 15 penalties which totaled 100 yards.
With Texas A&M’s loss to Appalachian State at home, the Aggies moved from No. 6 down to No. 24.
Kentucky (9) and Arkansas (10) both made a move up with SEC wins over Florida and South Carolina.
The Gators were kicked to number 18 after the 26-16 loss to the Wildcats.
The Bulldogs will begin SEC play on Sept. 17 at South Carolina (1-1).