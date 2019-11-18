AP Poll: Duke takes over No. 1 in the poll after Kentucky’s loss

Duke has moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following Kentucky’s surprising loss to Evansville.

The Blue Devils received 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote.

Kentucky moved up to No. 1 last week after knocking off top-ranked Michigan State to open the season. The Wildcats fell flat a day later, losing 67-64 to unranked Evansville in Lexington and dropped to No. 9 in this week’s poll.

1. Duke (52 first-place votes)

2. Louisville (8)

3. Michigan State (4)

4. Kansas

5. North Carolina

6. Maryland

7. Virginia

8. Gonzaga

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Oregon

12. Texas Tech

13. Seton Hall

14. Arizona

15. Utah State

16. Memphis

17. Villanova

18. Xavier

19. Auburn

20. Tennessee

21. VCU

22. Texas

23. Colorado

24. Baylor

25. Washington