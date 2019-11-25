AP Poll: Duke, Louisville, Michigan State remain top three

Duke solidified its grip on No. 1 while Maryland jumped North Carolina into the top 5 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll after a relatively quiet week on the schedule.

That could change with an abundance of holiday tournaments tipping off this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Blue Devils blew through California before beating Georgetown 81-73 on Friday to win the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Those performances on back-to-back nights helped earn Duke 53 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in The Associated Press poll released Monday.

Louisville received seven first-place votes and remained second, followed by Michigan State with four No. 1 nods. Kansas remained fourth while Virginia received the other No. 1 vote and was seventh.

Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.

Florida re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 24 while Texas fell out.

Here is the full poll.

1. Duke (53)

2. Louisville (7)

3. Michigan St. (4)

4. Kansas 3-1

5. Maryland 5-0

6. North Carolina 4-0

7. Virginia (1) 6-0

8. Gonzaga 6-0

9. Kentucky 5-1

10. Ohio St. 5-0

11. Oregon 5-0

12. Texas Tech 5-0

13. Seton Hall 4-1

14. Arizona 6-0

15. Utah St. 7-0

16. Memphis 5-1

17. Tennessee 4-0

18. Auburn 5-0

19. Baylor 5-1

20. VCU 5-0

21. Colorado 4-0

22. Villanova 4-2

23. Washington 5-1

24. Florida 5-2

25. Xavier 6-1

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego St. 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1