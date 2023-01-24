AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2010 to 2019

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Kansas put together an amazing decade without any national championships to show for it. UConn got two, Duke won two of their own, and Villanova was amazing late in the decade with two national titles in three seasons.

Kansas didn’t win any, but because the final AP rankings come after the NCAA Tournament, the No. 1 team of the 2010s have it over all the national champs.

2010 Duke, 2011 UConn, 2012 Kentucky, 2013 Louisville, 2014 UConn, 2015 Duke, 2016 Villanova, 2017 North Carolina, 2018 Villanova, 2019 Virginia



AP Poll: 2010 to 2019 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kansas 204

2 Duke 192

3 Kentucky 152

4 North Carolina 142

5 Michigan State 135

6 Villanova 133

7 Virginia 116

8 Gonzaga 113

9 Arizona 102

10 Louisville 101

11 Ohio State 97

12 Michigan 88

13 Wisconsin 83

14 Purdue 82

14 Syracuse 82

16 West Virginia 72

17 Wichita State 61

18 Florida 58

19 Baylor 56

20 Notre Dame 54

21 Iowa State 50

22 New Mexico 48

23 Xavier 47

24 Kansas State 46

25 Georgetown 45

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Indiana 44, Tennessee 44, Cincinnati 43, Florida State 42, Miami 41, Oregon 39, Oklahoma 37, San Diego State 37, Pitt 36, Texas Tech 29, Maryland 28, Marquette 26, UCLA 26, BYU 25, SMU 25, UConn 25, Missouri 23, Butler 22, Creighton 21, Houston 20, Utah 20, Auburn 19, Texas 18, Texas A&M 16, Northern Iowa 15, LSU 14, Murray State 14, Saint Louis 14, Temple 14, Vanderbilt 12, Buffalo 11, Virginia Tech 10, Oklahoma State 9, Nevada 8, St. John’s 8, Utah State 8, Memphis 7, Saint Mary’s 7, Wofford 7, Clemson 6, Seton Hall 6, Arkansas 5, Cal 3, UNLV 3, VCU 3, Washington 3, Richmond 2, Iowa 1



AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2019 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Virginia

1 Duke

2 Virginia

3 North Carolina

4 Gonzaga

5 Michigan State

6 Tennessee

7 Kentucky

8 Michigan

9 Texas Tech

10 Florida State

11 Houston

12 LSU

13 Purdue

14 Auburn

15 Buffalo

16 Virginia Tech

17 Kansas

18 Kansas State

19 Wofford

20 Nevada

21 Wisconsin

22 Cincinnati

23 Villanova

24 Iowa State

25 Utah State

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2018 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova

1 Virginia

2 Villanova

3 Xavier

4 Kansas

5 Michigan State

6 Cincinnati

7 Michigan

7 Gonzaga

9 Duke

10 North Carolina

11 Purdue

12 Arizona

13 Tennessee

14 Texas Tech

15 West Virginia

16 Wichita State

17 Ohio State

18 Kentucky

19 Auburn

20 Clemson

21 Houston

22 Miami

23 Florida

24 Nevada

25 Saint Mary’s

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2017 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 Villanova

2 Gonzaga

3 Kansas

4 Arizona

5 North Carolina

6 Kentucky

7 Duke

8 UCLA

9 Oregon

10 Louisville

11 SMU

12 Baylor

13 West Virginia

14 Notre Dame

15 Purdue

16 Florida State

16 Iowa State

18 Cincinnati

19 Wichita State

20 Florida

21 Butler

22 Saint Mary’s

23 Michigan

24 Virginia

25 Wisconsin

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2016 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova

1 Kansas

2 Michigan State

3 North Carolina

4 Virginia

5 Oregon

6 Villanova

7 Oklahoma

8 West Virginia

9 Xavier

10 Kentucky

10 Miami

12 Purdue

13 Utah

14 Indiana

15 Texas A&M

16 Louisville

17 Arizona

18 Maryland

19 Duke

20 Seton Hall

21 Baylor

22 Iowa State

23 Cal

24 SMU

25 Iowa

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2015 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke

1 Kentucky

2 Villanova

3 Wisconsin

4 Duke

5 Arizona

6 Virginia

7 Gonzaga

8 Notre Dame

9 Iowa State

10 Kansas

11 Northern Iowa

12 Maryland

13 Oklahoma

14 Wichita State

15 North Carolina

16 Baylor

17 Louisville

18 SMU

19 Utah

20 West Virginia

21 Arkansas

22 Georgetown

23 Michigan State

24 Butler

25 VCU

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2014 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn

1 Florida

2 Wichita State

3 Virginia

4 Arizona

5 Louisville

5 Villanova

7 Michigan

8 Duke

9 Iowa State

10 Kansas

11 Michigan State

12 Wisconsin

13 San Diego State

14 Syracuse

15 Cincinnati

16 Creighton

17 New Mexico

18 UConn

19 North Carolina

20 UCLA

21 Oklahoma

22 Ohio State

23 Baylor

24 VCU

25 Saint Louis

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2013 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Louisville

1 Gonzaga

2 Louisville

3 Kansas

4 Indiana

5 Miami

6 Duke

7 Ohio State

8 Georgetown

9 Michigan State

10 Michigan

10 New Mexico

12 Kansas State

13 Saint Louis

14 Florida

15 Marquette

16 Syracuse

17 Oklahoma State

18 Wisconsin

19 Memphis

20 Pitt

21 Arizona

22 Creighton

23 Notre Dame

24 UCLA

25 Oregon

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2012 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 Kentucky

2 Syracuse

3 Missouri

4 North Carolina

5 Michigan State

5 Kansas

7 Ohio State

8 Duke

9 Baylor

10 Florida State

11 Marquette

12 Murray State

13 Michigan

14 Wisconsin

15 Georgetown

16 Indiana

17 Louisville

18 Wichita State

19 Creighton

20 Vanderbilt

21 New Mexico

22 San Diego State

23 UNLV

24 Saint Mary’s

25 Florida

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2011 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn

1 Ohio State

2 Kansas

3 Duke

4 Pitt

5 Notre Dame

6 San Diego State

7 North Carolina

8 Texas

9 UConn

10 BYU

11 Kentucky

12 Syracuse

13 Purdue

14 Louisville

15 Florida

16 Wisconsin

17 Arizona

18 St. John’s

19 Utah State

20 Xavier

21 Kansas State

22 West Virginia

23 Washington

24 Texas A&M

25 Vanderbilt

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2010 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke

1 Kansas

2 Kentucky

3 Duke

4 Syracuse

5 Ohio State

6 West Virginia

7 Kansas State

8 New Mexico

9 Villanova

10 Purdue

11 Butler

12 Temple

13 Michigan State

14 Georgetown

15 Tennessee

16 Wisconsin

17 BYU

18 Pitt

19 Baylor

20 Maryland

21 Vanderbilt

22 Gonzaga

23 Texas A&M

24 Richmond

25 Xavier

