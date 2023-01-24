AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

According to the AP college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings.

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Program Of All-Time

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

The AP’s top 25 poll is better known for its football rankings, but it’s been among the most consistently reliably systems for basketball, too. The football side started in 1936, basketball in the 1948-1949 season.

No other rankings are as good when it comes to providing a college basketball historical snapshot.

According to the AP final rankings for each season, how and where did all the college basketball teams rank since they all started? What did the voters think over the years?

Just like we do for the football rankings, take all the AP final rankings and use our simple scoring system – the final AP No. 1 in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Now, with that said, there’s one massive difference between football and basketball.

It’s a glitch, and there’s no way around it. Unlike football – at least since 1968 – the AP comes out with its final basketball rankings at the end of the regular season and not after the whole season is over. So the NCAA Tournament doesn’t factor in to almost all of the year’s AP college basketball rankings.

The AP has always named a college football national champion, and that mattered in the old poll-and-bowl days. But then came the BCS – and it still matted to a certain extent – and now we have the College Football Playoff to define a national champion. That’s not the deal for basketball.

You can look at this two different ways.

On one side, that makes these rankings a true representation of how good the basketball teams were in each season. To be blunt, the NCAA Tournament – which didn’t officially become the dominant force over the NIT until 1971 – is a gimmick. A team can finish seventh in its conference, get hot for two weekends, and it’s deep in the mix for the national title.

On the other side, the 1988 NCAA Tournament champion Kansas Jayhawks weren’t in the final AP Top 25. The 1985 Villanova Wildcats weren’t ranked, and the 1983 NC State Wolfpack were 16th. So those teams – and others – get little to no credit in the rankings below, proving that determining a national title based on the opinion of judges probably isn’t the best way to go.

So there are a bunch of structural inconsistencies, but …

Based on the final AP college basketball rankings from the 1948-1949 season through to the end of the 2021-2022 regular season, who earned the most all-time recognition from the AP voters?

AP Poll: 1949 to 2022 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kentucky 1082

2 North Carolina 944

3 Duke 921

4 Kansas 857

5 UCLA 732

6 Louisiville 518

7 Arizona 475

8 Indiana 458

9 Michigan State 416

10 Ohio State 415

11 Syracuse 403

12 Cincinnati 400

13 Michigan 398

14 Illinois 394

15 Villanova 387

16 Notre Dame 358

17 Purdue 324

18 Maryland 314

19 Marquette 311

20 Georgetown 286

21 Gonzaga 285

22 Oklahoma 283

T23 Utah 271

T23 UConn 271

25 Arkansas 271

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs of All-Time: 26 to 167

26 NC State 266

27 Iowa 255

28 Kansas State 251

29 UNLV 248

T30 Oklahoma State 240

T30 Virginia 240

T30 West Virginia 240

33 St. John’s 232

34 Memphis 228

T35 Bradley 214

T35 Wake Forest 214

37 Alabama 207

38 DePaul 197

39 Missouri 193

40 Wisconsin 190

41 Pitt 189

42 Houston 184

43 Florida 179

T44 Tennessee 178

T44 Texas 160

46 Florida State 159

T46 LSU 157

T46 San Francisco 157

49 Stanford 151

50 Minnesota 150

51 Western Kentucky 147

52 Mississippi State 140

53 Temple 132

54 Vanderbilt 130

55 Duquesne 128

T56 BYU 124

T56 Oregon State 124

58 Saint Louis 123

T59 Dayton 122

T59 Baylor 122

61 La Salle 121

62 Wichita State 115

63 New Mexico 114

64 South Carolina 112

64 USC 112

T66 Xavier 110

T66 Auburn 110

68 Seton Hall 108

69 Washington 106

70 Iowa State 105

T71 Georgia Tech 104

T71 St. Bonaventure 104

T73 Arizona State 98

T73 Providence 98

75 Boston College 96

76 St. Joseph’s 95

77 Holy Cross 93

78 Loyola-Chicago 92

79 Davidson 89

80 Texas Tech 87

81 Penn 85

T82 Oregon 83

T82 UMass 83

84 Miami 81

85 Long Beach State 77

86 Seattle 71

87 San Diego State 67

88 SMU 66

89 Cal 65

90 UTEP 62

91 Princeton 61

T92 Colorado 58

T92 Creighton 58

T94 Butler 57

T94 Drake 57

96 Tulsa 56

97 Louisiana Tech 55

98 New Mexico State 50

99 Clemson 46

100 Columbia 42

T101 Oklahoma City 41

T101 Wyoming 41

103 George Washington 38

T104 Jacksonville 37

T104 Utah State 37

T106 Bowling Green 34

T106 Washington State 34

T108 Santa Clara 33

T108 Texas A&M 33

110 NYU 31

T111 Rutgers 30

T111 Murray State 30

T113 Georgia 28

T113 TCU 28

115 Saint Mary’s 26

T116 Indiana State 25

T116 Nevada 25

T116 Ole Miss 25

116 Penn State 25

T120 Detroit 22

121 College of Charleston 20

T122 Nebraska 19

T122 New Orleans 19

T122 Niagara 19

T122 Toledo 19

T126 Idaho 18

T126 Oral Roberts 18

T126 VCU 18

T129 Fordham 17

T129 Tulane 17

T131 Loyola Marymount 16

T131 Western Michigan 16

T133 Fresno State 15

T133 Northern Iowa 15

T133 Southern Illinois 15

T133 Virginia Tech 15

T133 Yale 15

138 Marshall 14

139 Long Island 13

T140 Buffalo 11

T140 Charlotte 11

T140 Chattanooga 11

T143 Idaho State 10

T143 UAB 10

T145 East Tennessee State 9

T145 Navy 9

T145 San Jose State 9

T145 Weber State 9

T149 Ball State 8

T149 Rutgers 8

T149 Siena 8

T152 Austin Peay 7

T152 Centenary 7

T152 Hamline 7

T152 Miami University 7

T152 Wofford 7

T157 Canisius 6

T157 Pepperdine 6

T157 SW Missouri State 6

T157 Texas State 6

T157 VMI 6

T162 Pacific 4

T162 Winthrop 4

164 Boise State 3

T165 Richmond 2

T165 Colorado State 2

T167 Hawaii 1

T167 Southern Miss 1

