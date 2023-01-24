AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2000 to 2009
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Duke ended up on top of the AP rankings for the decade even though it won one national title. It was a decade of outliers with Syracuse, Michigan State, and Maryland all taking away an NCAA title, but it was Florida that was the star for a two year back-to-back stretch in a short run of brilliance that’s been a tad underappreciated ever since.
As noted throughout all of these rankings, the AP final top 25 came out at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournaments.
2000 Michigan State, 2001 Duke, 2002 Maryland, 2003 Syracuse, 2004 UConn, 2005 North Carolina, 2006 Florida, 2007 Florida, 2008 Kansas, 2009 North Carolina
AP Poll: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Duke 200
2 Kansas 154
3 North Carolina 138
4 UConn 113
5 Pitt 111
6 Arizona 107
T7 Florida 106
T7 Illinois 106
T7 Texas 106
10 Kentucky 104
11 Oklahoma 103
12 Memphis 99
T13 Gonzaga 98
T13 Stanford 98
15 Michigan State 84
16 Louisville 82
17 UCLA 79
18 Ohio State 75
19 Syracuse 71
20 Maryland 70
21 Wisconsin 68
22 Wake Forest 64
T23 Cincinnati 58
T23 Oklahoma State 58
25 Boston College 51
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Tennessee 45, Villanova 45, Georgetown 44, Marquette 41, Washington 39, Xavier 38, Iowa State 36, Notre Dame 31, Oregon 31, LSU 28, Washington State 26, St. Joseph’s 25, Butler 24, Alabama 23, Mississippi State 22, Temple 21, Missouri 19, Nevada 17, St. John’s 17, Texas A&M 17, Purdue 16, Southern Illinois 15, Georgia Tech 13, Iowa 13, Drake 12, George Washington 12, Ole Miss 12, Creighton 11, NC State 11, USC 11, Dayton 10, Florida State 10, Indiana 10, Virginia 10, Utah 9, Miami 8, Tulsa 8, Arizona State 7, UNLV 7, Vanderbilt 7, Western Kentucky 7, Clemson 6, Providence 5, Georgia 4, Pacific 4, West Virginia 4, Winthrop 4, Davidson 3, Auburn 2, BYU 2, Texas Tech 2, Hawaii 1, UAB 1, Utah State 1
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2009 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina
1 Louisville
2 North Carolina
3 Memphis
4 Pitt
5 UConn
6 Duke
7 Oklahoma
8 Michigan State
9 Missouri
10 Gonzaga
11 Villanova
12 Wake Forest
13 Syracuse
14 Kansas
15 Washington
16 Florida State
17 Purdue
18 UCLA
19 Arizona State
20 Xavier
21 LSU
22 Butler
23 Marquette
24 Clemson
25 Utah
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2008 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas
1 Louisville
2 North Carolina
3 Memphis
4 Pitt
5 UConn
6 Duke
7 Oklahoma
8 Michigan State
9 Missouri
10 Gonzaga
11 Villanova
12 Wake Forest
13 Syracuse
14 Kansas
15 Washington
16 Florida State
17 Purdue
18 UCLA
19 Arizona State
20 Xavier
21 LSU
22 Butler
23 Marquette
24 Clemson
25 Utah
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2007 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Florida
1 Ohio State
2 Kansas
3 Florida
4 North Carolina
5 Memphis
6 Wisconsin
7 UCLA
8 Georgetown
9 Texas A&M
10 Oregon
10 Texas
12 Pitt
13 Washington State
14 Southern Illinois
15 Nevada
16 Louisville
17 Notre Dame
18 Maryland
19 UNLV
20 Marquette
21 Butler
22 Winthrop
23 USC
24 BYU
25 Tennessee
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2006 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Florida
1 Duke
2 UConn
3 Villanova
4 Memphis
5 Gonzaga
6 Ohio State
7 Boston College
8 UCLA
9 Texas
10 North Carolina
11 Florida
12 Kansas
13 Illinois
14 George Washington
15 Iowa
16 Pitt
17 Washington
18 Tennessee
19 LSU
20 Nevada
21 Syracuse
22 West Virginia
23 Georgetown
24 Oklahoma
25 UAB
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2005 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina
1 Illinois
2 Duke
3 North Carolina
4 Louisville
5 Kentucky
6 Wake Forest
7 Washington
8 Oklahoma State
9 Arizona
10 Gonzaga
11 Syracuse
12 Kansas
13 UConn
14 Boston College
15 Michigan State
16 Florida
17 Oklahoma
18 Utah
19 Villanova
20 Wisconsin
21 Alabama
22 Pacific
23 Cincinnati
24 Texas Tech
25 Georgia Tech
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2004 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn
1 Stanford
2 Kentucky
3 Gonzaga
4 Oklahoma State
5 St. Joseph’s
6 Duke
7 UConn
8 Mississippi State
9 Pitt
10 Wisconsin
11 Cincinnati
12 Texas
13 Illinois
14 Georgia Tech
15 NC State
16 Kansas
17 Wake Forest
18 North Carolina
19 Maryland
20 Syracuse
21 Providence
22 Arizona
23 Southern Illinois
24 Memphis
T25 Utah State
T25 Boston College
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2003 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Syracuse
1 Kentucky
2 Arizona
3 Oklahoma
4 Pitt
5 Texas
6 Kansas
7 Duke
8 Wake Forest
9 Marquette
10 Florida
11 Illinois
12 Xavier
13 Syracuse
14 Louisville
15 Creighton
16 Dayton
17 Maryland
18 Stanford
19 Memphis
20 Mississippi State
21 Wisconsin
22 Notre Dame
23 UConn
24 Missouri
25 Georgia
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2002 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Maryland
1 Duke
2 Kansas
3 Oklahoma
4 Maryland
5 Cincinnati
6 Gonzaga
7 Arizona
8 Alabama
9 Pitt
10 UConn
11 Oregon
12 Marquette
13 Illinois
14 Ohio State
15 Florida
16 Kentucky
17 Mississippi State
18 USC
19 Western Kentucky
20 Oklahoma State
21 Miami
22 Xavier
23 Georgia
24 Stanford
25 Hawaii
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2001 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke
1 Duke
2 Stanford
3 Michigan State
4 Illinois
5 Arizona
6 North Carolina
7 Boston College
8 Florida
9 Kentucky
10 Iowa State
11 Maryland
12 Kansas
13 Oklahoma
14 Ole Miss
15 UCLA
16 Virginia
17 Syracuse
18 Texas
19 Notre Dame
20 Indiana
21 Georgetown
22 St. Joseph’s
23 Wake Forest
24 Iowa
25 Wisconsin
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2000 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Michigan State
1 Duke
2 Michigan State
3 Stanford
4 Arizona
5 Temple
6 Iowa State
7 Cincinnati
8 Ohio State
9 St. John’s
10 LSU
11 Tennessee
12 Oklahoma
13 Florida
14 Oklahoma State
15 Texas
16 Syracuse
17 Maryland
18 Tulsa
19 Kentucky
20 UConn
21 Illinois
22 Indiana
23 Miami
24 Auburn
25 Purdue
