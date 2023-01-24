AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2000 to 2009

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Duke ended up on top of the AP rankings for the decade even though it won one national title. It was a decade of outliers with Syracuse, Michigan State, and Maryland all taking away an NCAA title, but it was Florida that was the star for a two year back-to-back stretch in a short run of brilliance that’s been a tad underappreciated ever since.

As noted throughout all of these rankings, the AP final top 25 came out at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournaments.

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 2000s

2000s | 2000s | 2000s | 2000s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 25 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005

2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009

Greatest AP College Football Programs of All-Time



NCAA Basketball National Champions

2000 Michigan State, 2001 Duke, 2002 Maryland, 2003 Syracuse, 2004 UConn, 2005 North Carolina, 2006 Florida, 2007 Florida, 2008 Kansas, 2009 North Carolina



AP Poll: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Duke 200

2 Kansas 154

3 North Carolina 138

4 UConn 113

5 Pitt 111

6 Arizona 107

T7 Florida 106

T7 Illinois 106

T7 Texas 106

10 Kentucky 104

11 Oklahoma 103

12 Memphis 99

T13 Gonzaga 98

T13 Stanford 98

15 Michigan State 84

16 Louisville 82

17 UCLA 79

18 Ohio State 75

19 Syracuse 71

20 Maryland 70

21 Wisconsin 68

22 Wake Forest 64

T23 Cincinnati 58

T23 Oklahoma State 58

25 Boston College 51

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Tennessee 45, Villanova 45, Georgetown 44, Marquette 41, Washington 39, Xavier 38, Iowa State 36, Notre Dame 31, Oregon 31, LSU 28, Washington State 26, St. Joseph’s 25, Butler 24, Alabama 23, Mississippi State 22, Temple 21, Missouri 19, Nevada 17, St. John’s 17, Texas A&M 17, Purdue 16, Southern Illinois 15, Georgia Tech 13, Iowa 13, Drake 12, George Washington 12, Ole Miss 12, Creighton 11, NC State 11, USC 11, Dayton 10, Florida State 10, Indiana 10, Virginia 10, Utah 9, Miami 8, Tulsa 8, Arizona State 7, UNLV 7, Vanderbilt 7, Western Kentucky 7, Clemson 6, Providence 5, Georgia 4, Pacific 4, West Virginia 4, Winthrop 4, Davidson 3, Auburn 2, BYU 2, Texas Tech 2, Hawaii 1, UAB 1, Utah State 1



Story continues

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2009 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2009 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 Louisville

2 North Carolina

3 Memphis

4 Pitt

5 UConn

6 Duke

7 Oklahoma

8 Michigan State

9 Missouri

10 Gonzaga

11 Villanova

12 Wake Forest

13 Syracuse

14 Kansas

15 Washington

16 Florida State

17 Purdue

18 UCLA

19 Arizona State

20 Xavier

21 LSU

22 Butler

23 Marquette

24 Clemson

25 Utah

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2008 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2008 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas

1 Louisville

2 North Carolina

3 Memphis

4 Pitt

5 UConn

6 Duke

7 Oklahoma

8 Michigan State

9 Missouri

10 Gonzaga

11 Villanova

12 Wake Forest

13 Syracuse

14 Kansas

15 Washington

16 Florida State

17 Purdue

18 UCLA

19 Arizona State

20 Xavier

21 LSU

22 Butler

23 Marquette

24 Clemson

25 Utah

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2007 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2007 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Florida

1 Ohio State

2 Kansas

3 Florida

4 North Carolina

5 Memphis

6 Wisconsin

7 UCLA

8 Georgetown

9 Texas A&M

10 Oregon

10 Texas

12 Pitt

13 Washington State

14 Southern Illinois

15 Nevada

16 Louisville

17 Notre Dame

18 Maryland

19 UNLV

20 Marquette

21 Butler

22 Winthrop

23 USC

24 BYU

25 Tennessee

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2006 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2006 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Florida

1 Duke

2 UConn

3 Villanova

4 Memphis

5 Gonzaga

6 Ohio State

7 Boston College

8 UCLA

9 Texas

10 North Carolina

11 Florida

12 Kansas

13 Illinois

14 George Washington

15 Iowa

16 Pitt

17 Washington

18 Tennessee

19 LSU

20 Nevada

21 Syracuse

22 West Virginia

23 Georgetown

24 Oklahoma

25 UAB

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2005 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2005 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 Illinois

2 Duke

3 North Carolina

4 Louisville

5 Kentucky

6 Wake Forest

7 Washington

8 Oklahoma State

9 Arizona

10 Gonzaga

11 Syracuse

12 Kansas

13 UConn

14 Boston College

15 Michigan State

16 Florida

17 Oklahoma

18 Utah

19 Villanova

20 Wisconsin

21 Alabama

22 Pacific

23 Cincinnati

24 Texas Tech

25 Georgia Tech

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2004 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2004 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn

1 Stanford

2 Kentucky

3 Gonzaga

4 Oklahoma State

5 St. Joseph’s

6 Duke

7 UConn

8 Mississippi State

9 Pitt

10 Wisconsin

11 Cincinnati

12 Texas

13 Illinois

14 Georgia Tech

15 NC State

16 Kansas

17 Wake Forest

18 North Carolina

19 Maryland

20 Syracuse

21 Providence

22 Arizona

23 Southern Illinois

24 Memphis

T25 Utah State

T25 Boston College

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2003 Final Top 10

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2003 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Syracuse

1 Kentucky

2 Arizona

3 Oklahoma

4 Pitt

5 Texas

6 Kansas

7 Duke

8 Wake Forest

9 Marquette

10 Florida

11 Illinois

12 Xavier

13 Syracuse

14 Louisville

15 Creighton

16 Dayton

17 Maryland

18 Stanford

19 Memphis

20 Mississippi State

21 Wisconsin

22 Notre Dame

23 UConn

24 Missouri

25 Georgia

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2002 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2002 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Maryland

1 Duke

2 Kansas

3 Oklahoma

4 Maryland

5 Cincinnati

6 Gonzaga

7 Arizona

8 Alabama

9 Pitt

10 UConn

11 Oregon

12 Marquette

13 Illinois

14 Ohio State

15 Florida

16 Kentucky

17 Mississippi State

18 USC

19 Western Kentucky

20 Oklahoma State

21 Miami

22 Xavier

23 Georgia

24 Stanford

25 Hawaii

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2001 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2001 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke

1 Duke

2 Stanford

3 Michigan State

4 Illinois

5 Arizona

6 North Carolina

7 Boston College

8 Florida

9 Kentucky

10 Iowa State

11 Maryland

12 Kansas

13 Oklahoma

14 Ole Miss

15 UCLA

16 Virginia

17 Syracuse

18 Texas

19 Notre Dame

20 Indiana

21 Georgetown

22 St. Joseph’s

23 Wake Forest

24 Iowa

25 Wisconsin

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2000 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2000 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Michigan State

1 Duke

2 Michigan State

3 Stanford

4 Arizona

5 Temple

6 Iowa State

7 Cincinnati

8 Ohio State

9 St. John’s

10 LSU

11 Tennessee

12 Oklahoma

13 Florida

14 Oklahoma State

15 Texas

16 Syracuse

17 Maryland

18 Tulsa

19 Kentucky

20 UConn

21 Illinois

22 Indiana

23 Miami

24 Auburn

25 Purdue

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965

1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969

Story originally appeared on College Football News