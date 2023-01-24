AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1990 to 1999

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1990 to 1999 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1990s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Kentucky was the best college basketball program of the 1990s and Kansas was brilliant throughout the decade despite not winning a national title.

Duke … UNLV. Those were the two programs who set the tone for 1990s basketball with what they did early on. UNLV defined cool – Michigan and the Fab Five took over, but the 1990 Runnin’ Rebels were the original – and Duke played the villain perfectly. But again, Kentucky and Kansas were consistently fantastic – UNLV fell off the map – and the AP rankings reflected that.

Keep in mind, the AP did its final rankings at the end of the regular season and not after the NCAA Tournament.

AP Poll: 1990 to 1999 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kentucky 188

2 Kansas 185

3 North Carolina 160

4 Duke 158

5 Arizona 157

6 Arkansas 136

7 UConn 128

8 UCLA 115

9 Utah 107

10 Cincinnati 101

11 Purdue 94

T12 Indiana 84

T12 Michigan State 84

14 UMass 83

15 Michigan 76

16 Syracuse 72

17 UNLV 69

18 Wake Forest 67

19 Ohio State 56

T20 Missouri 49

T20 Oklahoma State 49

22 Georgetown 48

23 Maryland 47

T24 Louisville 40

T24 Seton Hall 40

T24 Stanford 40

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Villanova 39, Georgia Tech 38, Oklahoma 37, Minnesota 32, New Mexico 32, South Carolina 32, Alabama 29, Princeton 26, Iowa 23, St. John’s 23, Auburn 22, Clemson 21, Florida State 21, College of Charleston 20, Mississippi State 20, Illinois 19, Iowa State 19, Nebraska 19, Texas Tech 18, USC 18, Vanderbilt 18, Xavier 17, Miami 16, Temple 16, Florida 15, New Mexico State 15, La Salle 14, St. Joseph’s 14, Ole Miss 13, Virginia 13, LSU 12, Marquette 11, TCU 11, Western Kentucky 11, Arizona State 10, Cal 10, Memphis 10, East Tennessee State 9, Georgia 9, New Orleans 9, Texas 9, Penn State 8, Wisconsin 8, Tennessee 6, Loyola Marymount 5, DePaul 4, Oregon State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 3, Charlotte 2, Colorado 2, Saint Louis 2, Murray State 1, Southern Miss 1



NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn

1 Duke

2 Michigan State

3 UConn

4 Auburn

5 Maryland

6 Utah

7 Stanford

8 Kentucky

9 St. John’s

10 Miami

11 Cincinnati

12 Arizona

13 North Carolina

14 Ohio State

15 UCLA

16 College of Charleston

17 Arkansas

18 Wisconsin

19 Indiana

20 Tennessee

21 Iowa

22 Kansas

23 Florida

24 Charlotte

25 New Mexico

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 North Carolina

2 Kansas

3 Duke

4 Arizona

5 Kentucky

6 UConn

7 Utah

8 Princeton

9 Cincinnati

10 Stanford

11 Purdue

12 Michigan

13 Ole Miss

14 South Carolina

15 TCU

16 Michigan State

17 Arkansas

18 New Mexico

19 UCLA

20 Maryland

21 Syracuse

22 Illinois

23 Xavier

24 Temple

25 Murray State

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Arizona

1 Kansas

2 Utah

3 Minnesota

4 North Carolina

5 Kentucky

6 South Carolina

7 UCLA

8 Duke

9 Wake Forest

10 Cincinnati

11 New Mexico

12 St. Joseph’s

13 Xavier

14 Clemson

15 Arizona

16 College of Charleston

17 Georgia

18 Iowa State

19 Illinois

20 Villanova

21 Stanford

22 Maryland

23 Boston College

24 Colorado

25 Louisville

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 UMass

2 Kentucky

3 UConn

4 Purdue

4 Georgetown

4 Kansas

7 Cincinnati

8 Texas Tech

9 Wake Forest

10 Villanova

11 Arizona

12 Utah

13 Georgia Tech

14 UCLA

15 Syracuse

16 Memphis

17 Iowa State

18 Penn State

19 Mississippi State

20 Marquette

21 Iowa

22 Virginia Tech

23 New Mexico

24 Louisville

25 North Carolina

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 UCLA

2 Kentucky

3 Wake Forest

4 North Carolina

5 Kansas

6 Arkansas

7 UMass

8 UConn

9 Villanova

10 Maryland

11 Michigan State

12 Purdue

13 Virginia

14 Oklahoma State

15 Arizona

16 Arizona State

17 Oklahoma

18 Mississippi State

19 Utah

20 Alabama

21 Western Kentucky

22 Georgetown

23 Missouri

24 Iowa State

25 Syracuse

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Arkansas

1 North Carolina

2 Arkansas

3 Purdue

4 UConn

5 Missouri

6 Duke

7 Kentucky

8 UMass

9 Arizona

10 Louisville

11 Michigan

12 Temple

13 Kansas

14 Florida

15 Syracuse

16 Cal

17 UCLA

18 Indiana

19 Oklahoma State

20 Texas

21 Marquette

22 Nebraska

23 Minnesota

24 Saint Louis

25 Cincinnati

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 Indiana

2 Kentucky

3 Michigan

4 North Carolina

5 Arizona

6 Seton Hall

7 Cincinnati

8 Vanderbilt

9 Kansas

10 Duke

11 Florida State

12 Arkansas

13 Iowa

14 UMass

15 Louisville

16 Wake Forest

17 New Orleans

18 Georgia Tech

19 Utah

20 Western Kentucky

21 New Mexico

22 Purdue

23 Oklahoma State

24 New Mexico State

25 UNLV

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke

1 Duke

2 Kansas

3 Ohio State

4 UCLA

5 Indiana

6 Kentucky

7 UNLV

8 USC

9 Arkansas

10 Arizona

11 Oklahoma State

12 Cincinnati

13 Alabama

14 Michigan State

15 Michigan

16 Missouri

17 UMass

18 North Carolina

19 Seton Hall

20 Florida State

21 Syracuse

22 Georgetown

23 Oklahoma

24 DePaul

25 LSU

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke

1 UNLV

2 Arkansas

3 Indiana

4 North Carolina

5 Ohio State

6 Duke

7 Syracuse

8 Arizona

9 Kentucky

10 Utah

11 Nebraska

12 Kansas

13 Seton Hall

14 Oklahoma State

15 New Mexico State

16 UCLA

17 East Tennessee State

18 Princeton

19 Alabama

20 St. John’s

21 Mississippi State

22 LSU

23 Texas

24 DePaul

25 Southern Miss

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UNLV

1 Oklahoma

2 UNLV

3 Michigan State

4 UConn

5 Kansas

6 Syracuse

7 Arkansas

8 Georgetown

9 Georgia Tech

10 Purdue

11 Missouri

12 La Salle

13 Michigan

14 Arizona

15 Duke

16 Louisville

17 Clemson

18 Illinois

19 LSU

20 Minnesota

21 Loyola Marymount

22 Oregon State

23 Alabama

24 New Mexico State

25 Xavier

