AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1990 to 1999
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1990 to 1999 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1990s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Kentucky was the best college basketball program of the 1990s and Kansas was brilliant throughout the decade despite not winning a national title.
Duke … UNLV. Those were the two programs who set the tone for 1990s basketball with what they did early on. UNLV defined cool – Michigan and the Fab Five took over, but the 1990 Runnin’ Rebels were the original – and Duke played the villain perfectly. But again, Kentucky and Kansas were consistently fantastic – UNLV fell off the map – and the AP rankings reflected that.
Keep in mind, the AP did its final rankings at the end of the regular season and not after the NCAA Tournament.
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NCAA Basketball National Champions
1990 UNLV, 1991 Duke, 1992 Duke, 1993 North Carolina, 1994 Arkansas, 1995 UCLA, 1996 Kentucky, 1997 Arizona, 1998 Kentucky, 1999 UConn
AP Poll: 1990 to 1999 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Kentucky 188
2 Kansas 185
3 North Carolina 160
4 Duke 158
5 Arizona 157
6 Arkansas 136
7 UConn 128
8 UCLA 115
9 Utah 107
10 Cincinnati 101
11 Purdue 94
T12 Indiana 84
T12 Michigan State 84
14 UMass 83
15 Michigan 76
16 Syracuse 72
17 UNLV 69
18 Wake Forest 67
19 Ohio State 56
T20 Missouri 49
T20 Oklahoma State 49
22 Georgetown 48
23 Maryland 47
T24 Louisville 40
T24 Seton Hall 40
T24 Stanford 40
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Villanova 39, Georgia Tech 38, Oklahoma 37, Minnesota 32, New Mexico 32, South Carolina 32, Alabama 29, Princeton 26, Iowa 23, St. John’s 23, Auburn 22, Clemson 21, Florida State 21, College of Charleston 20, Mississippi State 20, Illinois 19, Iowa State 19, Nebraska 19, Texas Tech 18, USC 18, Vanderbilt 18, Xavier 17, Miami 16, Temple 16, Florida 15, New Mexico State 15, La Salle 14, St. Joseph’s 14, Ole Miss 13, Virginia 13, LSU 12, Marquette 11, TCU 11, Western Kentucky 11, Arizona State 10, Cal 10, Memphis 10, East Tennessee State 9, Georgia 9, New Orleans 9, Texas 9, Penn State 8, Wisconsin 8, Tennessee 6, Loyola Marymount 5, DePaul 4, Oregon State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 3, Charlotte 2, Colorado 2, Saint Louis 2, Murray State 1, Southern Miss 1
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1999 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1999 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn
1 Duke
2 Michigan State
3 UConn
4 Auburn
5 Maryland
6 Utah
7 Stanford
8 Kentucky
9 St. John’s
10 Miami
11 Cincinnati
12 Arizona
13 North Carolina
14 Ohio State
15 UCLA
16 College of Charleston
17 Arkansas
18 Wisconsin
19 Indiana
20 Tennessee
21 Iowa
22 Kansas
23 Florida
24 Charlotte
25 New Mexico
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1998 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1998 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky
1 North Carolina
2 Kansas
3 Duke
4 Arizona
5 Kentucky
6 UConn
7 Utah
8 Princeton
9 Cincinnati
10 Stanford
11 Purdue
12 Michigan
13 Ole Miss
14 South Carolina
15 TCU
16 Michigan State
17 Arkansas
18 New Mexico
19 UCLA
20 Maryland
21 Syracuse
22 Illinois
23 Xavier
24 Temple
25 Murray State
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1997 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1997 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Arizona
1 Kansas
2 Utah
3 Minnesota
4 North Carolina
5 Kentucky
6 South Carolina
7 UCLA
8 Duke
9 Wake Forest
10 Cincinnati
11 New Mexico
12 St. Joseph’s
13 Xavier
14 Clemson
15 Arizona
16 College of Charleston
17 Georgia
18 Iowa State
19 Illinois
20 Villanova
21 Stanford
22 Maryland
23 Boston College
24 Colorado
25 Louisville
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1996 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1996 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky
1 UMass
2 Kentucky
3 UConn
4 Purdue
4 Georgetown
4 Kansas
7 Cincinnati
8 Texas Tech
9 Wake Forest
10 Villanova
11 Arizona
12 Utah
13 Georgia Tech
14 UCLA
15 Syracuse
16 Memphis
17 Iowa State
18 Penn State
19 Mississippi State
20 Marquette
21 Iowa
22 Virginia Tech
23 New Mexico
24 Louisville
25 North Carolina
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1995 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1995 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 Kentucky
3 Wake Forest
4 North Carolina
5 Kansas
6 Arkansas
7 UMass
8 UConn
9 Villanova
10 Maryland
11 Michigan State
12 Purdue
13 Virginia
14 Oklahoma State
15 Arizona
16 Arizona State
17 Oklahoma
18 Mississippi State
19 Utah
20 Alabama
21 Western Kentucky
22 Georgetown
23 Missouri
24 Iowa State
25 Syracuse
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1994 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1994 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Arkansas
1 North Carolina
2 Arkansas
3 Purdue
4 UConn
5 Missouri
6 Duke
7 Kentucky
8 UMass
9 Arizona
10 Louisville
11 Michigan
12 Temple
13 Kansas
14 Florida
15 Syracuse
16 Cal
17 UCLA
18 Indiana
19 Oklahoma State
20 Texas
21 Marquette
22 Nebraska
23 Minnesota
24 Saint Louis
25 Cincinnati
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1993 Final Top 10
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1993 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina
1 Indiana
2 Kentucky
3 Michigan
4 North Carolina
5 Arizona
6 Seton Hall
7 Cincinnati
8 Vanderbilt
9 Kansas
10 Duke
11 Florida State
12 Arkansas
13 Iowa
14 UMass
15 Louisville
16 Wake Forest
17 New Orleans
18 Georgia Tech
19 Utah
20 Western Kentucky
21 New Mexico
22 Purdue
23 Oklahoma State
24 New Mexico State
25 UNLV
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1992 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1992 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke
1 Duke
2 Kansas
3 Ohio State
4 UCLA
5 Indiana
6 Kentucky
7 UNLV
8 USC
9 Arkansas
10 Arizona
11 Oklahoma State
12 Cincinnati
13 Alabama
14 Michigan State
15 Michigan
16 Missouri
17 UMass
18 North Carolina
19 Seton Hall
20 Florida State
21 Syracuse
22 Georgetown
23 Oklahoma
24 DePaul
25 LSU
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1991 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1991 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke
1 UNLV
2 Arkansas
3 Indiana
4 North Carolina
5 Ohio State
6 Duke
7 Syracuse
8 Arizona
9 Kentucky
10 Utah
11 Nebraska
12 Kansas
13 Seton Hall
14 Oklahoma State
15 New Mexico State
16 UCLA
17 East Tennessee State
18 Princeton
19 Alabama
20 St. John’s
21 Mississippi State
22 LSU
23 Texas
24 DePaul
25 Southern Miss
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1990 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1990 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UNLV
1 Oklahoma
2 UNLV
3 Michigan State
4 UConn
5 Kansas
6 Syracuse
7 Arkansas
8 Georgetown
9 Georgia Tech
10 Purdue
11 Missouri
12 La Salle
13 Michigan
14 Arizona
15 Duke
16 Louisville
17 Clemson
18 Illinois
19 LSU
20 Minnesota
21 Loyola Marymount
22 Oregon State
23 Alabama
24 New Mexico State
25 Xavier
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999