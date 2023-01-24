AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1970 to 1979
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1970 to 1979 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1970s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final No. 1 team gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
As acknowledged from the beginning, there are massive inconsistencies and glitches over the years because the final rankings come out at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournament – except for 1974 and 1975.
Overall, though, this is one of the more representative decades of the bunch. UCLA was the dominant program in the 1960s, but Kentucky got the credit overall in the rankings. The Bruins were easily the stars of the 1970s, with some interesting out-of-the-norm programs rocking the overall top 25.
1970 UCLA, 1971 UCLA, 1972 UCLA, 1973 UCLA, 1974 NC State, 1975 UCLA, 1976 Indiana, 1977 Marquette, 1978 Kentucky, 1979 Michigan State
AP Poll: 1970 to 1979 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 UCLA 241
2 Marquette 197
3 North Carolina 149
4 Notre Dame 141
5 Kentucky 132
6 Indiana 107
7 Maryland 88
8 Penn 85
9 NC State 84
10 Louisville 81
11 Long Beach State 77
12 Syracuse 70
13 Michigan 69
14 South Carolina 67
15 Alabama 63
16 Kansas 57
17 UNLV 54
18 San Francisco 53
19 DePaul 52
20 Arkansas 50
21 Providence 46
22 Michigan State 45
22 Minnesota 45
24 Western Kentucky 43
25 Florida State 42
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Houston 39, Kansas State 38, Jacksonville 37, Louisiana Tech (SW Louisiana) 37, USC 36, Utah 35, Duke 34, Tennessee 33, Drake 30, Rutgers 30, Arizona State 28, Cincinnati 27, Memphis State 27, Purdue 26, Indiana State 25, Iowa 25, BYU 23, Missouri 23, Ohio State 23, St. Bonaventure 23, Detroit 22, New Mexico State 21, LSU 19, Oral Roberts 18, Villanova 18, Fordham 17, Wake Forest 17, Marshall 14, New Mexico 14, Princeton 14, Virginia 14, Vanderbilt 13, Arizona 11, Davidson 11, Duquesne 11, Oklahoma 10, Pitt 10, Texas Tech 10, Utah State 10, Charlotte 9, Niagara 9, St. John’s 9, Texas 9, Oregon State 8, Austin Peay 7, Centenary 7, Miami University 7, Toledo 7, Dayton 6, Pepperdine 6, VMI 6
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1979 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Michigan State
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1978 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky
1 Kentucky
2 UCLA
3 DePaul
4 Michigan State
5 Arkansas
6 Notre Dame
7 Duke
8 Marquette
9 Louisville
10 Kansas
11 San Francisco
12 New Mexico
13 Indiana
14 Utah
15 Florida State
16 North Carolina
17 Texas
18 Detroit
19 Miami University
20 Penn
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1977 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Marquette
1 Michigan
2 UCLA
3 Kentucky
4 UNLV
5 North Carolina
6 Syracuse
7 Marquette
8 San Francisco
9 Wake Forest
10 Notre Dame
11 Alabama
12 Detroit
13 Minnesota
14 Utah
15 Tennessee
16 Kansas State
17 Charlotte
18 Arkansas
19 Louisville
20 VMI
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1976 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana
1 Indiana
2 Marquette
3 UNLV
4 Rutgers
5 UCLA
6 Alabama
7 Notre Dame
8 North Carolina
9 Michigan
10 Western Michigan
11 Maryland
12 Cincinnati
13 Tennessee
14 Missouri
15 Arizona
16 Texas Tech
17 DePaul
18 Virginia
19 Centenary
20 Pepperdine
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1975 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 Kentucky
3 Indiana
4 Louisville
5 Maryland
6 Syracuse
7 NC State
8 Arizona State
9 North Carolina
10 Alabama
11 Marquette
12 Princeton
13 Cincinnati
14 Notre Dame
15 Kansas State
16 Drake
17 UNLV
18 Oregon State
19 Michigan
20 Providence
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1974 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: NC State
1 NC State
2 UCLA
3 Marquette
4 Maryland
5 Notre Dame
6 Michigan
7 Kansas
8 Providence
9 Indiana
10 Long Beach State
11 Purdue
12 North Carolina
13 Vanderbilt
14 Alabama
15 Utah
16 Pitt
17 USC
18 Oral Roberts
19 South Carolina
20 Dayton
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1973 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 NC State
3 Long Beach State
4 Providence
5 Marquette
6 Indiana
7 Louisiana Tech (SW Louisiana)
8 Maryland
9 Kansas State
9 Minnesota
11 North Carolina
12 Memphis State
13 Houston
14 Syracuse
15 Missouri
16 Arizona State
17 Kentucky
18 Penn
19 Austin Peay
20 San Francisco
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1972 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 North Carolina
3 Penn
4 Louisville
5 Long Beach State
6 South Carolina
7 Marquette
8 Louisiana Tech (SW Louisiana)
9 BYU
10 Florida State
11 MInnesota
12 Marshall
13 Memphis State
14 Maryland
15 Villanova
16 Oral Roberts
17 Indiana
18 Kentucky
19 Ohio State
20 Virginia
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1971 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 Marquette
3 Penn
4 Kansas
5 USC
6 South Carolina
7 Western Kentucky
8 Kentucky
9 Fordham
10 Ohio State
11 Jacksonville
12 Notre Dame
13 North Carolina
14 Houston
15 Duquesne
16 Long Beach State
17 Tennessee
18 Drake
19 Villanova
20 BYU
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1970 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 Kentucky
2 UCLA
3 St. Bonaventure
4 Jacksonville
5 New Mexico State
6 South Carolina
7 Iowa
8 Marquette
9 Notre Dame
10 NC State
11 Florida State
12 Houston
13 Penn
14 Drake
15 Davidson
16 Utah State
17 Niagara
18 Western Kentucky
19 Long Beach State
20 USC
