AP Poll: Clemson surpasses Alabama after win over Miami

Abigail Angalet
Clemson is continuing to move back up in the rankings following its latest win over Miami.

In the latest edition of the AP Poll, which was released on Sunday, the Tigers moved up two spots from their previous ranking at No. 9 to No. 7. With the No. 7 spot, Clemson surpasses the Alabama Crimson Tide who remained in the No. 8 spot after a win over Austin Peay this weekend.

The AP’s top five saw quite the shakeup with Tennessee falling out of the top 5 and barely hanging on to the top 10 at the No. 9 spot after a 63-38 blowout loss to an unranked South Carolina Gamecocks team in Columbia.

USC moved into the top five, replacing the Vols at No. 5 followed by TCU (4), Michigan (3), Ohio State (2) and Georgia (1) all holding onto their respective rankings after Week 12.

Check out the rest of the AP Poll Top 25 below:

1

Georgia (11-0)

SEC

@ Kentucky W 16-6

Game Recap

1,574 (62)

2

Ohio State (11-0)

Big Ten

@ Maryland W 43-30

1,507 (1)

3

Michigan (11-0)

Big Ten

vs Illinois W 19-17

1,446

4

TCU (11-0)

Big 12

@ Baylor W 29-28

Game Recap

1,395

5

USC (10-1)

Pac-12

2

@ UCLA W 48-45

1,293

6

LSU (9-2)

SEC

vs UAB W 41-10

Game Recap

1,241

7

Clemson (10-1)

ACC

2

vs Miami (FL) W 40-10

1,152

8

Alabama (9-2)

SEC

vs Austin Peay W 34-0

1,131

9

Tennessee (9-2)

SEC

4

@ South Carolina L 63-38

Game Recap

1,058

10

Oregon (9-2)

Pac-12

2

vs Utah W 20-17

1,009

11

Penn State (9-2)

Big Ten

@ Rutgers W 55-10

Game Recap

994

12

Washington (9-2)

Pac-12

3

vs Colorado W 54-7

Game Recap

879

13

Notre Dame (8-3)

IA Independents

5

vs Boston College W 44-0

Game Recap

710

14

Utah (8-3)

Pac-12

4

@ Oregon L 20-17

Game Recap

709

15

Kansas State (8-3)

Big 12

4

@ West Virginia W 48-31

Game Recap

697

16

Florida State (8-3)

ACC

4

vs Louisiana W 49-17

Game Recap

579

17

UCLA (8-3)

Pac-12

1

vs USC L 48-45

Game Recap

562

18

North Carolina (9-2)

ACC

5

vs Georgia Tech L 21-17

Game Recap

464

19

Tulane (9-2)

American Athletic

2

vs SMU W 59-24

Game Recap

441

20

Ole Miss (8-3)

SEC

6

@ Arkansas L 42-27

Game Recap

395

21

Cincinnati (9-2)

American Athletic

1

@ Temple W 23-3

Game Recap

353

22

Oregon State (8-3)

Pac-12

3

@ Arizona State W 31-7

271

23

Coastal Carolina (9-1)

Sun Belt

vs Southern Miss W 26-23

186

24

Texas (7-4)

Big 12

@ Kansas W 55-14

128

25

UCF (8-3)

American Athletic

8

vs Navy L 17-14

Game Recap

Others receiving votes:

UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1

List

Five takeaways from Clemson's win over Miami

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

