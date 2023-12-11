AP’s first-team All-America includes three Alabama players

With only bowl games left in the 2023 college football season, the year is sadly nearly done. After the Army-Navy game, we are at that point in the winter where our attention has shifted to the awards and accolades before playoffs get underway.

The first of the major awards was announced on Saturday night as LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was recognized as the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner after guiding the Tigers to a 9-3 record and finishing second in the SEC West. As great as Daniels was, the Tide defense was one of the few teams to keep him in check during a 42-28 victory in Tuscaloosa this season.

The Tide’s defense was so sensational that they had three players named to the AP first-team All-America, all on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry come as no surprise, but it was Terrion Arnold’s emergence in the secondary that came as a surprise. Arnold led the defense with five interceptions and 11 passes defended and was also good for 61 tackles.

Offensive lineman JC Latham and defensive back Caleb Downs also qualified for the second team while kicker Will Reichard was named to the third team.

All of these accolades are noteworthy, but every single player on Alabama’s roster will tell you that all that matters is the game on Jan. 1 against Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

