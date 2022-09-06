AP College Football Poll Week 2: Standings, Trends, Matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The SEC is circling the wagons one week into the college football season.

Alabama remains at the top of the standings after a 55-0 routing of Utah State. They’re joined by fellow SEC rival Georgia, who overtook Ohio State for the No. 2 spot after beating Oregon 49-3.

Four spots later is Texas A&M coming off a 31-0 win over Sam Houston State.

The biggest drop within the ranking was Utah who fell six spots to No. 13. The Utes opened the season with a 29-26 loss to Florida. NC State and Notre Dame fell five and three spots, respectively.

On the other side of the table, BYU, USC and Michigan each climbed four spots following resounding victories. The Gators, for their effort, went from being unranked to occupying the No. 12 spot as the fourth ACC team on the board.

The only teams to drop in the rankings despite winning were Ohio State, Clemson, Ole Miss and Wake Forest, who all shifted one spot down on the board.

Here’s a closer look at some of the trends in the AP poll this week:

AP rankings for Week 2

Alabama Georgia Ohio STate Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami (Fl) Arkansas Pitt NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

Other teams receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

AP poll by conference representation

SEC: eight teams (Nos. 1, 2, 6, 12, 16, 20, 22, 24)

ACC: five teams (Nos. 5, 15, 17, 18, 23)

Big Ten: four teams (Nos. 3, 4, 14, 19)

Big 12: three teams (Nos. 7, 9, 11)

Pac-12: two teams (Nos. 10, 13)

Independents - two teams (Nos. 8, 21)

American - one team (No. 25)

Matchups between top-25 teams this week:

Conference play isn’t quite in full swing, but there is no shortage of quality matchups on the docket for the second week of college football. They include:

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

Teams that fell out of the rankings this week

Cincinnati is the only team to fall out of the rankings, slipping from No. 23 to the fourth most votes among teams that didn’t crack the top-25.

The Bearcats made history last season when they became the first non-Power Five team to make the College Football Playoff. While they narrowly lost to No. 16 Arkansas in Fayetteville this past weekend, the rest of their schedule is noticeably weaker. They’ll look to rebound against Kennesaw State this weekend.