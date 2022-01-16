According to the AP college football polls, where do all of the teams rank? Here are the top programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings.

@ColFootballNews

The AP college football rankings have been the most consistent and reliable since 1936. No other ranking system provides a better historical snapshot of the last 90+ seasons. They just keep on marching along.

According to the AP final rankings for each season, how do all the college football teams rank since the start of the poll? According to the AP voters, what are the greatest programs of all-time?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our simple scoring system – the AP national champion in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Teams Of All-Time

Based on the final AP rankings from 1935 through to Georgia’s national championship after the 2021 season. Who earned the most all-time recognition from the AP voters?

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time 26-141 | 1930s | 1940s

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP College Football Poll: 2020 to 2021 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Oklahoma 1136

2 Alabama 1129

3 Ohio State 1119

4 Notre Dame 1028

5 Michigan 1016

6 USC 837

7 Nebraska 798

8 Texas 797

9 Penn State 702

10 Tennessee 686

11 LSU 678

12 Georgia 657

13 Auburn 584

14 Florida State 570

15 Florida 551

16 Miami 534

17 Clemson 484

18 UCLA 481

19 Michigan State 472

20 Arkansas 444

21 Texas A&M 397

22 Wisconsin 378

23 Washington 376

24 Ole Miss 362

25 Iowa 344

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time 26-141 | 1930s | 1940s

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

NEXT: AP College Football Rankings: Greatest Programs of All-Time 26 to 141

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Programs of All-Time

26 Georgia Tech 330

27 Pitt 294

T28 Oklahoma State 289

T28 TCU 289

30 Stanford 284

31 Oregon 280

32 Colorado 267

33 Minnesota 252

Story continues

34 Maryland 249

35 Army 246

36 Arizona State 242

37 Missouri 236

38 Virginia Tech 225

39 Baylor 223

40 North Carolina 218

41 Navy 213

42 West Virginia 208

43 Duke 207

44 BYU 200

45 Cal 198

46 Houston 192

47 Syracuse 190

48 Purdue 182

49 Illinois 177

50 Kansas State 176

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

T51 Northwestern 168

T51 SMU 168

53 Boston College 150

54 Baylor 144

55 Washington State 139

56 Mississippi State 122

57 Oregon State 120

T58 Kentucky 118

T58 South Carolina 118

60 Utah 116

61 NC State 114

62 Louisville 109

63 Texas Tech 104

64 Rice 98

65 Kansas 96

66 Penn 95

67 Fordham 88

68 86

69 Cincinnati 84

70 Tulane 81

71 Tulsa 80

72 Air Force 79

73 Indiana 77

74 Arizona 75

T75 Cornell 68

T75 Miami University 68

77 Virginia 66

78 Dartmouth 60

79 UCLA 58

80 Princeton 55

81 Yale 54

82 Holy Cross 52

83 Wyoming 48

84 Duquesne 46

85 Iowa Pre-Flight 44

86 Villanova 41

T87 Wake Forest 33

T87 William & Mary 33

T89 March Field 32

T89 Utah State 32

91 Toledo 31

92 Bainbridge NTS 30

T93 Great Lakes Navy 29

T93 Rutgers 29

95 Saint Mary’s (CA) Pre-Flight 26

T96 Iowa State 25

T96 Southern Miss 25

T98 East Carolina 23

T98 Pacific 23

T98 Randolph Field 23

T101 Louisiana 21

T101 Marshall 21

103 Carnegie Mellon 20

T104 Colorado State 19

T104 Vanderbilt 19

106 Del Monte Pre-Flight 18

107 Fresno State 14

T108 Georgetown 13

T108 Hawaii 13

T108 Norman Naval Air Station 13

T111 UCLA 12

T111 Coastal Carolina 12

T111 Columbia 12

T111 San Diego State 12

T111 San Francisco 12

T111 USF 12

117 Western Michigan 11

T118 Boston University 10

T118 El Toro Marines 10

T120 George Washington 9

T120 Hardin-Simmons 9

T120 Liberty 9

T120 New Mexico State 9

T120 Temple 9

T125 Colorado College 8

T125 Fort Pierce 8

T125 Washington & Lee 8

T128 Appalachian State 7

T128 Delaware 7

T128 Lafayette 7

T128 San Jose State 7

T132 Marquette 6

T132 Ohio 6

T132 Second Air Force 6

T132 VMI 6

136 Northern Illinois 4

T137 Ball State 3

T137 Bowling Green 3

T137 Central Michigan 3

140 WKU 2

141 Buffalo 1

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s