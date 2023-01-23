AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2020 to 2022 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2020 to 2022 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2020s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
2020s AP National Champions
2000 Alabama; 2001 Georgia; 2022 Georgia
AP College Football Poll: 2020 to 2022 Final All-Time Rankings
1 Alabama 71
2 Georgia 69
3 Ohio State 67
4 Clemson 49
5 Notre Dame 48
6 Michigan 47
7 TCU 46
8 BYU 40
9 Oklahoma 36
10 Utah 31
11 Oklahoma State 25
T12 BYU 22
T12 Texas A&M 22
T14 Baylor 21
T14 Louisiana 21
T16 Penn State 20
T16 USC 20
18 Washington 19
T19 Pitt 18
T19 Tulane 18
T21 Iowa State 17
T21 Michigan State 17
T23 Florida State 16
T23 Northwestern 16
T23 Oregon 16
Others Receiving Votes: Ole Miss 15, Indiana 14, Florida 13, Iowa 13, Kansas State 13, Coastal Carolina 12, LSU 11, Wake Forest 11, Oregon State 10, Texas 10, Houston 9, Liberty 9, Kentucky 8, North Carolina 8, Troy 8, Mississippi State 7, NC State 6, UCLA 6, Arkansas 5, Miami 4, South Carolina 4, Ball State 3, Fresno State 3, San Jose State 2, Utah State 2, Buffalo 1, San Diego State 1
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2022 Final Top 25
1 Georgia
2 TCU
3 Michigan
4 Ohio State
5 Alabama
6 Tennessee
7 Penn State
8 Washington
9 Tulane
10 Utah
11 Florida State
12 USC
13 Clemson
14 Kansas State
15 Oregon
16 LSU
17 Oregon State
18 Notre Dame
19 Troy
20 Mississippi State
21 UCLA
22 Pitt
23 South Carolina
24 Fresno State
25 Texas
Also Receiving Votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, North Carolina State 6, Iowa 4, Louisville 3, Purdue 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2021 Final Top 25
1 Georgia
2 Alabama
3 Michigan
4 Cincinnati
5 Baylor
6 Ohio State
7 Oklahoma State
8 Notre Dame
9 Michigan State
10 Oklahoma
11 Ole Miss
12 Utah
13 Pitt
14 Clemson
15 Wake Forest
16 Louisiana
17 Houston
18 Kentucky
19 BYU
20 NC State
21 Arkansas
22 Oregon
23 Iowa
24 Utah State
25 San Diego State
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2020 Final Top 25
1 Alabama
2 Ohio State
3 Clemson
4 Texas A&M
5 Notre Dame
6 Oklahoma
7 Georgia
8 Cincinnati
9 Iowa State
10 Northwestern
11 BYU
12 Indiana
13 Florida
14 Coastal Carolina
15 Louisiana
16 Iowa
17 Liberty
18 North Carolina
19 Texas
20 Oklahoma State
21 USC
22 Miami
23 Ball State
24 San Jose State
25 Buffalo
