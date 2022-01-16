AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2000 to 2009 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Oklahoma started the 2000s with a national title, Texas finally got over the hump under Mack Brown in 2005, and the two were in the mix for top five spots year after year. Florida got two national championships under Urban Meyer, USC came up with two under Pete Carroll – including a whopper of a BCS controversy with a split title – but the Sooners and the Longhorns were the consistent stars.

2000s AP National Champions

2000 Oklahoma; 2001 Miami; 2002 Ohio State; 2003 USC; 2004 USC; 2005 Texas; 2006 Florida; 2007 LSU; 2008 Florida; 2009 Alabama

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 25 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005

2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009

AP College Football Poll: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time Rankings

T1 Oklahoma 190

T1 Texas 190

3 Ohio State 179

4 USC 168

5 LSU 152

6 Florida 139

7 Virginia Tech 132

8 Georgia 127

9 Miami 125

10 Oregon 114

11 Boise State 110

12 Auburn 109

13 Michigan 96

14 Alabama 94

15 TCU 91

16 Florida State 88

17 Iowa 79

18 Nebraska 78

19 Wisconsin 73

20 Penn State 70

21 West Virginia 62

22 Tennessee 61

23 Utah 59

24 Louisville 56

25 Washington State 49

Others Receiving Votes: 26 Kansas State 48, 27 Notre Dame 46, T28 Boston College 40, T28 Maryland 40, 30 BYU 38, T31 Missouri 37, T31 Texas Tech 37, T33 Cincinnati 36, T33 Oregon State 36, 35 Stanford 32, 36 Ole Miss 31, T37 Cal 30, T37 Washington 30, 39 Georgia Tech 28, 40 Clemson 26, 41 Arkansas 25, 42 South Carolina 24, T43 Colorado 23, T43 Oklahoma State 23, 45 Purdue 21, 46 Illinois 20, 47 Kansas 19, 48 Pitt 18, 49 Arizona State 17, 50 Miami University 16, 51 NC State 15, T52 Michigan State 14, T52 Rutgers 14, 54 Mississippi State 13, T55 Colorado State 12, T55 Syracuse 12, 57 UCLA 10, 58 Wake Forest 8, T59 Hawaii 7, T59 Texas A&M 7, T59 Virginia 7, 62 Minnesota 6, 63 UCF 5, 64 Fresno State 4, T65 Bowling Green 3, T65 Central Michigan 3, T65 Toledo 3, T68 Marshall 2, T68 Navy 2, T68 Tulsa 2, 71 Iowa State 1

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2009 Final Top 25

1 Alabama

2 Texas

3 Florida

4 Boise State

5 Ohio State

6 TCU

7 Iowa

8 Cincinnati

9 Penn State

10 Virginia Tech

11 Oregon

12 BYU

13 Georgia Tech

14 Nebraska

15 Pitt

16 Wisconsin

17 LSU

18 Utah

19 Miami

20 Ole Miss

21 Texas Tech

22 USC

23 Central Michigan

24 Clemson

25 West Virginia

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2008 Final Top 25

1 Florida

2 Utah

3 USC

4 Texas

5 Oklahoma

6 Alabama

7 TCU

8 Penn State

9 Ohio State

10 Oregon

11 Boise State

12 Texas Tech

13 Georgia

14 Ole Miss

15 Virginia Tech

16 Oklahoma State

17 Cincinnati

18 Oregon State

19 Missouri

20 Iowa

21 Florida State

22 Georgia Tech

23 West Virginia

24 Michigan State

25 BYU

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2007 Final Top 25

1 LSU

2 Georgia

3 USC

4 Missouri

5 Ohio State

6 West Virginia

7 Kansas

8 Oklahoma

9 Virginia Tech

10 Boston College

10 Texas

12 Tennessee

13 Florida

14 BYU

15 Auburn

16 Arizona State

17 Cincinnati

18 Michigan

19 Hawaii

20 Illinois

21 Clemson

22 Texas Tech

23 Oregon

24 Wisconsin

25 Oregon State

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2006 Final Top 25

1 Florida

2 Ohio State

3 LSU

4 USC

5 Boise State

6 Louisville

7 Wisconsin

8 Michigan

9 Auburn

10 West Virginia

11 Oklahoma

12 Rutgers

13 Texas

14 Cal

15 Arkansas

16 BYU

17 Notre Dame

18 Wake Forest

19 Virginia Tech

20 Boston College

21 Oregon State

22 TCU

23 Georgia

24 Penn State

25 Tennessee

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2005 Final Top 25

1 Texas

2 USC

3 Penn State

4 Ohio State

5 West Virginia

6 LSU

7 Virginia Tech

8 Alabama

9 Notre Dame

10 Georgia

11 TCU

12 Florida

12 Oregon

14 Auburn

15 Wisconsin

16 UCLA

17 Miami

18 Boston College

19 Louisville

20 Texas Tech

21 Clemson

22 Oklahoma

23 Florida State

24 Nebraska

25 Cal

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2004 Final Top 25

1 USC

2 Auburn

3 Oklahoma

4 Utah

5 Texas

6 Louisville

7 Georgia

8 Iowa

9 Cal

10 Virginia Tech

11 Miami

12 Boise State

13 Tennessee

14 Michigan

15 Florida State

16 LSU

17 Wisconsin

18 Texas Tech

19 Arizona State

20 Ohio State

21 Boston College

22 Fresno State

23 Virginia

24 Navy

25 Pitt

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2003 Final Top 25

1 USC

2 LSU

3 Oklahoma

4 Ohio State

5 Miami

6 Michigan

7 Georgia

8 Iowa

9 Washington State

10 Miami University

11 Florida State

12 Texas

13 Ole Miss

14 Kansas State

15 Tennessee

16 Boise State

17 Maryland

18 Purdue

19 Nebraska

20 Minnesota

21 Utah

22 Clemson

23 Bowling Green

24 Florida

25 TCU

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2002 Final Top 25

1 Ohio State

2 Miami

3 Georgia

4 USC

5 Oklahoma

6 Texas

7 Kansas State

8 Iowa

9 Michigan

10 Washington State

11 Alabama

12 NC State

13 Maryland

14 Auburn

15 Boise State

16 Penn State

17 Notre Dame

18 Virginia Tech

19 Pitt

20 Colorado

21 Florida State

22 Virginia

23 TCU

24 Marshall

25 West Virginia

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2001 Final Top 25

1 Miami

2 Oregon

3 Florida

4 Tennessee

5 Texas

6 Oklahoma

7 LSU

8 Nebraska

9 Colorado

10 Washington State

11 Maryland

12 Illinois

13 South Carolina

14 Syracuse

15 Florida State

16 Stanford

17 Louisville

18 Virginia Tech

19 Washington

20 Michigan

21 Boston College

22 Georgia

23 Toledo

24 Georgia Tech

25 BYU

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2000 Final Top 25

1 Oklahoma

2 Miami

3 Washington

4 Oregon State

5 Florida State

6 Virginia Tech

7 Oregon

8 Nebraska

9 Kansas State

10 Florida

11 Michigan

12 Texas

13 Purdue

14 Colorado State

15 Notre Dame

16 Clemson

17 Georgia Tech

18 Auburn

19 South Carolina

20 Georgia

21 TCU

22 LSU

23 Wisconsin

24 Mississippi State

25 Iowa State

