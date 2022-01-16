AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2000 to 2009 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Oklahoma started the 2000s with a national title, Texas finally got over the hump under Mack Brown in 2005, and the two were in the mix for top five spots year after year. Florida got two national championships under Urban Meyer, USC came up with two under Pete Carroll – including a whopper of a BCS controversy with a split title – but the Sooners and the Longhorns were the consistent stars.
2000s AP National Champions
2000 Oklahoma; 2001 Miami; 2002 Ohio State; 2003 USC; 2004 USC; 2005 Texas; 2006 Florida; 2007 LSU; 2008 Florida; 2009 Alabama
AP College Football Poll: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time Rankings
T1 Oklahoma 190
T1 Texas 190
3 Ohio State 179
4 USC 168
5 LSU 152
6 Florida 139
7 Virginia Tech 132
8 Georgia 127
9 Miami 125
10 Oregon 114
11 Boise State 110
12 Auburn 109
13 Michigan 96
14 Alabama 94
15 TCU 91
16 Florida State 88
17 Iowa 79
18 Nebraska 78
19 Wisconsin 73
20 Penn State 70
21 West Virginia 62
22 Tennessee 61
23 Utah 59
24 Louisville 56
25 Washington State 49
Others Receiving Votes: 26 Kansas State 48, 27 Notre Dame 46, T28 Boston College 40, T28 Maryland 40, 30 BYU 38, T31 Missouri 37, T31 Texas Tech 37, T33 Cincinnati 36, T33 Oregon State 36, 35 Stanford 32, 36 Ole Miss 31, T37 Cal 30, T37 Washington 30, 39 Georgia Tech 28, 40 Clemson 26, 41 Arkansas 25, 42 South Carolina 24, T43 Colorado 23, T43 Oklahoma State 23, 45 Purdue 21, 46 Illinois 20, 47 Kansas 19, 48 Pitt 18, 49 Arizona State 17, 50 Miami University 16, 51 NC State 15, T52 Michigan State 14, T52 Rutgers 14, 54 Mississippi State 13, T55 Colorado State 12, T55 Syracuse 12, 57 UCLA 10, 58 Wake Forest 8, T59 Hawaii 7, T59 Texas A&M 7, T59 Virginia 7, 62 Minnesota 6, 63 UCF 5, 64 Fresno State 4, T65 Bowling Green 3, T65 Central Michigan 3, T65 Toledo 3, T68 Marshall 2, T68 Navy 2, T68 Tulsa 2, 71 Iowa State 1
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2009 Final Top 25
1 Alabama
2 Texas
3 Florida
4 Boise State
5 Ohio State
6 TCU
7 Iowa
8 Cincinnati
9 Penn State
10 Virginia Tech
11 Oregon
12 BYU
13 Georgia Tech
14 Nebraska
15 Pitt
16 Wisconsin
17 LSU
18 Utah
19 Miami
20 Ole Miss
21 Texas Tech
22 USC
23 Central Michigan
24 Clemson
25 West Virginia
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2008 Final Top 25
1 Florida
2 Utah
3 USC
4 Texas
5 Oklahoma
6 Alabama
7 TCU
8 Penn State
9 Ohio State
10 Oregon
11 Boise State
12 Texas Tech
13 Georgia
14 Ole Miss
15 Virginia Tech
16 Oklahoma State
17 Cincinnati
18 Oregon State
19 Missouri
20 Iowa
21 Florida State
22 Georgia Tech
23 West Virginia
24 Michigan State
25 BYU
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2007 Final Top 25
1 LSU
2 Georgia
3 USC
4 Missouri
5 Ohio State
6 West Virginia
7 Kansas
8 Oklahoma
9 Virginia Tech
10 Boston College
10 Texas
12 Tennessee
13 Florida
14 BYU
15 Auburn
16 Arizona State
17 Cincinnati
18 Michigan
19 Hawaii
20 Illinois
21 Clemson
22 Texas Tech
23 Oregon
24 Wisconsin
25 Oregon State
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2006 Final Top 25
1 Florida
2 Ohio State
3 LSU
4 USC
5 Boise State
6 Louisville
7 Wisconsin
8 Michigan
9 Auburn
10 West Virginia
11 Oklahoma
12 Rutgers
13 Texas
14 Cal
15 Arkansas
16 BYU
17 Notre Dame
18 Wake Forest
19 Virginia Tech
20 Boston College
21 Oregon State
22 TCU
23 Georgia
24 Penn State
25 Tennessee
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2005 Final Top 25
1 Texas
2 USC
3 Penn State
4 Ohio State
5 West Virginia
6 LSU
7 Virginia Tech
8 Alabama
9 Notre Dame
10 Georgia
11 TCU
12 Florida
12 Oregon
14 Auburn
15 Wisconsin
16 UCLA
17 Miami
18 Boston College
19 Louisville
20 Texas Tech
21 Clemson
22 Oklahoma
23 Florida State
24 Nebraska
25 Cal
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2004 Final Top 25
1 USC
2 Auburn
3 Oklahoma
4 Utah
5 Texas
6 Louisville
7 Georgia
8 Iowa
9 Cal
10 Virginia Tech
11 Miami
12 Boise State
13 Tennessee
14 Michigan
15 Florida State
16 LSU
17 Wisconsin
18 Texas Tech
19 Arizona State
20 Ohio State
21 Boston College
22 Fresno State
23 Virginia
24 Navy
25 Pitt
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2003 Final Top 25
1 USC
2 LSU
3 Oklahoma
4 Ohio State
5 Miami
6 Michigan
7 Georgia
8 Iowa
9 Washington State
10 Miami University
11 Florida State
12 Texas
13 Ole Miss
14 Kansas State
15 Tennessee
16 Boise State
17 Maryland
18 Purdue
19 Nebraska
20 Minnesota
21 Utah
22 Clemson
23 Bowling Green
24 Florida
25 TCU
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2002 Final Top 25
1 Ohio State
2 Miami
3 Georgia
4 USC
5 Oklahoma
6 Texas
7 Kansas State
8 Iowa
9 Michigan
10 Washington State
11 Alabama
12 NC State
13 Maryland
14 Auburn
15 Boise State
16 Penn State
17 Notre Dame
18 Virginia Tech
19 Pitt
20 Colorado
21 Florida State
22 Virginia
23 TCU
24 Marshall
25 West Virginia
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2001 Final Top 25
1 Miami
2 Oregon
3 Florida
4 Tennessee
5 Texas
6 Oklahoma
7 LSU
8 Nebraska
9 Colorado
10 Washington State
11 Maryland
12 Illinois
13 South Carolina
14 Syracuse
15 Florida State
16 Stanford
17 Louisville
18 Virginia Tech
19 Washington
20 Michigan
21 Boston College
22 Georgia
23 Toledo
24 Georgia Tech
25 BYU
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2000 Final Top 25
1 Oklahoma
2 Miami
3 Washington
4 Oregon State
5 Florida State
6 Virginia Tech
7 Oregon
8 Nebraska
9 Kansas State
10 Florida
11 Michigan
12 Texas
13 Purdue
14 Colorado State
15 Notre Dame
16 Clemson
17 Georgia Tech
18 Auburn
19 South Carolina
20 Georgia
21 TCU
22 LSU
23 Wisconsin
24 Mississippi State
25 Iowa State
