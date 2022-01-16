AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1980 to 1989 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1980 to 1989 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1980s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Miami turned into the team of the 1980s with its three national championships and the swagger and style to go with them, but Nebraska had the most overall success in the AP poll. There wasn’t a national title, but the program was in the fight year after year.

1980s AP National Champions

1980 Georgia, 1981 Clemson, 1982 Penn State, 1983 Miami, 1984 BYU, 1985 Oklahoma, 1986 Penn State, 1987 Miami, 1988 Notre Dame, 1989 Miami

AP College Football Poll: 1980 to 1989 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Nebraska 190

2 Miami 174

3 Michigan 144

4 Oklahoma 142

5 UCLA 128

6 Penn State 125

T7 Auburn 124

T7 Florida State 124

9 Georgia 113

10 Clemson 112

11 Alabama 106

T12 Ohio State 99

T12 USC 99

14 BYU 85

15 SMU 83

16 Washington 80

17 Pitt 79

18 LSU 76

19 Notre Dame 75

20 Arkansas 69

21 Iowa 66

22 Florida 64

23 Arizona State 58

T24 Tennessee 55

T24 Texas A&M 55

Others Receiving Votes: 26 Texas 54, 27 West Virginia 52, 28 Oklahoma State 49, 29 North Carolina 41, T30 Baylor 35, T30 Boston College 35, T30 Syracuse 35, 33 Illinois 32, 34 Air Force 31, T35 Maryland 28, T35 Michigan State 28, 37 South Carolina 26, 38 Colorado 22, 39 Houston 20, 40 Arizona 16, 41 Virginia 14, 42 Washington State 10, 43 Purdue 9, T44 Kentucky 7, T44 Georgia Tech 7, T44 Mississippi State 7, T44 Missouri 7, T44 Texas Tech 7, T49 East Carolina 6, T49 Indiana 6, T49 Virginia Tech 6

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1989 Final Top 25

1 Miami

2 Notre Dame

3 Florida State

4 Colorado

5 Tennessee

6 Auburn

7 Michigan

8 USC

9 Alabama

10 Illinois

11 Nebraska

12 Clemson

13 Arkansas

14 Houston

15 Penn State

16 Michigan State

17 Pitt

18 Virginia

19 Texas Tech

20 Texas A&M

21 West Virginia

22 BYU

23 Washington

24 Ohio State

25 Arizona

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1988 Final Top 20

1 Notre Dame

2 Miami

3 Florida State

4 Michigan

5 West Virginia

6 UCLA

7 USC

8 Auburn

9 Clemson

10 Nebraska

11 Oklahoma State

12 Arkansas

13 Syracuse

14 Oklahoma

15 Georgia

16 Washington State

17 Alabama

18 Houston

19 LSU

20 Indiana

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1987 Final Top 20

1 Miami

2 Florida State

3 Oklahoma

4 Syracuse

5 LSU

6 Nebraska

7 Auburn

8 Michigan State

9 UCLA

10 Texas A&M

11 Oklahoma State

12 Clemson

13 Georgia

14 Tennessee

15 South Carolina

16 Iowa

17 Notre Dame

18 USC

19 Michigan

20 Arizona State

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1986 Final Top 20

1 Penn State

2 Miami

3 Oklahoma

4 Arizona State

5 Nebraska

6 Auburn

7 Ohio State

8 Michigan

9 Alabama

10 LSU

11 Arizona

12 Baylor

13 Texas A&M

14 UCLA

15 Arkansas

16 Iowa

17 Clemson

18 Washington

19 Boston College

20 Virginia Tech

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1985 Final Top 20

1 Oklahoma

2 Michigan

3 Penn State

4 Tennessee

5 Florida

6 Texas A&M

7 UCLA

8 Air Force

9 Miami

10 Iowa

11 Nebraska

12 Arkansas

13 Alabama

14 Ohio State

15 Florida State

16 BYU

17 Baylor

18 Maryland

19 Georgia Tech

20 LSU

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1984 Final Top 20

1 BYU

2 Washington

3 Florida

4 Nebraska

5 Boston College

6 Oklahoma

7 Oklahoma State

8 SMU

9 UCLA

10 USC

11 South Carolina

12 Maryland

13 Ohio State

14 Auburn

15 LSU

16 Iowa

17 Florida State

18 Miami

19 Kentucky

20 Virginia

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1983 Final Top 20

1 Miami

2 Nebraska

3 Auburn

4 Georgia

5 Texas

6 Florida

7 BYU

8 Michigan

9 Ohio State

10 Illinois

11 Clemson

12 SMU

13 Air Force

14 Iowa

15 Alabama

16 West Virginia

17 UCLA

18 Pitt

19 Boston College

20 East Carolina

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1982 Final Top 20

1 Penn State

2 SMU

3 Nebraska

4 Georgia

5 UCLA

6 Arizona State

7 Washington

8 Clemson

9 Arkansas

10 Pitt

11 LSU

12 Ohio State

13 Florida State

14 Auburn

15 USC

16 Oklahoma

17 Texas

18 North Carolina

19 West Virginia

20 Maryland

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1981 Final Top 20

1 Clemson

2 Texas

3 Penn State

4 Pitt

5 SMU

6 Georgia

7 Alabama

8 Miami

9 North Carolina

10 Washington

11 Nebraska

12 Michigan

13 BYU

14 USC

15 Ohio State

16 Arizona State

17 West Virginia

18 Iowa

19 Missouri

20 Oklahoma

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1980 Final Top 20

1 Georgia

2 Pitt

3 Oklahoma

4 Michigan

5 Florida State

6 Alabama

7 Nebraska

8 Penn State

9 Notre Dame

10 North Carolina

11 USC

12 BYU

13 UCLA

14 Baylor

15 Ohio State

16 Washington

17 Purdue

18 Miami

19 Mississippi State

20 SMU

