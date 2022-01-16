AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1950 to 1959 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1950 to 1959 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1950s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Oklahoma was 1950s college football. It won two national titles, went on a huge winning streak, and rocked the AP top 20 rankings for the decade.
1950s AP National Champions
1950 Oklahoma; 1951 Tennessee; 1952 Michigan State; 1953 Maryland; 1954 Ohio State
1955 Oklahoma; 1956 Oklahoma; 1957 Auburn; 1958 LSU; 1959 Syracuse
AP College Football Poll: 1950 to 1959 Final All-Time Rankings
1 Oklahoma 212
2 Michigan State 154
T3 Notre Dame 120
T3 Ohio State 120
5 Ole Miss 113
6 Georgia Tech 104
T7 Maryland 102
T7 Tennessee 102
9 UCLA 96
10 Army 92
11 Texas 91
12 Auburn 87
13 Iowa 84
14 TCU 82
15 Syracuse 72
T16 Illinois 67
T16 Michigan 67
18 Navy 60
19 Clemson 59
20 Miami 58
21 Alabama 56
22 LSU 48
T23 Princeton 47
T23 Texas A&M 47
25 Kentucky 46
Others Receiving Votes: Cal 45, Rice 45, Baylor 40, Duke 40, Florida 39, Stanford 36, Pitt 34, Arkansas 33, Tulsa 22, Georgia 21, Purdue 21, Air Force 20, Penn State 20, Oregon State 16, Arizona State 14, Minnesota 14, Texas Tech 14, Mississippi State 12, San Francisco 12, Miami University 11, NC State 11, South Carolina 11, Boston University 10, George Washington 9, Nebraska 9, Missouri 8, SMU 8, Oklahoma State 7, Colorado 6, Holy Cross 6, Rutgers 6, Tulane 6
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1959 Final Top 20
1 Syracuse
2 Ole Miss
3 LSU
4 Texas
5 Georgia
6 Wisconsin
7 TCU
8 Washington
9 Arkansas
10 Alabama
11 Clemson
12 Penn State
13 Illinois
14 USC
15 Oklahoma
16 Wyoming
17 Notre Dame
18 Missouri
19 Florida
20 Pitt
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1958 Final Top 20
1 LSU
2 Iowa
3 Army
4 Auburn
5 Oklahoma
6 Air Force
7 Wisconsin
8 Ohio State
9 Syracuse
10 TCU
11 Ole Miss
12 Clemson
13 Purdue
14 Florida
15 South Carolina
16 Cal
17 Notre Dame
18 SMU
19 Oklahoma State
20 Rutgers
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1957 Final Top 20
1 Auburn
2 Ohio State
3 Michigan State
4 Oklahoma
5 Navy
6 Iowa
7 Ole Miss
8 Rice
9 Texas A&M
10 Notre Dame
11 Texas
12 Arizona State
13 Tennessee
14 Mississippi State
15 NC State
16 Duke
17 Florida
18 Army
19 Wisconsin
20 VMI
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1956 Final Top 20
1 Oklahoma
2 Tennessee
3 Iowa
4 Georgia Tech
5 Texas A&M
6 Miami
7 Michigan
8 Syracuse
9 Michigan State
10 Oregon State
11 Baylor
12 Minnesota
13 Pitt
14 TCU
15 Ohio State
16 Navy
17 George Washington
18 USC
19 Clemson
20 Colorado
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1955 Final Top 20
1 Oklahoma
2 Michigan State
3 Maryland
4 UCLA
5 Ohio State
6 TCU
7 Georgia Tech
8 Auburn
9 Notre Dame
10 Ole Miss
11 Pitt
12 Michigan
13 USC
14 Miami
15 Miami University
16 Stanford
17 Texas A&M
18 Navy
19 West Virginia
20 Army
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1954 Final Top 20
1 Ohio State
2 UCLA
3 Oklahoma
4 Notre Dame
5 Navy
6 Ole Miss
7 Army
8 Maryland
9 Wisconsin
10 Arkansas
11 Miami
12 West Virginia
13 Auburn
14 Duke
15 Michigan
16 Virginia Tech
17 USC
18 Baylor
19 Rice
20 Penn State
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1953 Final Top 20
1 Maryland
2 Notre Dame
3 Michigan State
4 Oklahoma
5 UCLA
6 Rice
7 Illinois
8 Georgia Tech
9 Iowa
10 West Virginia
11 Texas
12 Texas Tech
13 Alabama
14 Army
15 Wisconsin
16 Kentucky
17 Auburn
18 Duke
19 Stanford
20 Michigan
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1952 Final Top 20
1 Michigan State
2 Georgia Tech
3 Notre Dame
4 Oklahoma
5 USC
6 UCLA
7 Ole Miss
8 Tennessee
9 Alabama
10 Texas
11 Wisconsin
12 Tulsa
13 Maryland
14 Syracuse
15 Florida
16 Duke
17 Ohio State
18 Purdue
19 Princeton
20 Kentucky
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1951 Final Top 20
1 Tennessee
2 Michigan State
3 Maryland
4 Illinois
5 Georgia Tech
6 Princeton
7 Stanford
8 Wisconsin
9 Baylor
10 Oklahoma
11 TCU
12 Cal
13 Virginia
14 San Francisco
15 Kentucky
16 Boston University
17 UCLA
18 Washington State
19 Clemson
19 Holy Cross
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1950 Final Top 20
1 Oklahoma
2 Army
3 Texas
4 Tennessee
5 Cal
6 Princeton
7 Kentucky
8 Michigan State
9 Michigan
10 Clemson
11 Washington
12 Wyoming
13 Illinois
14 Ohio State
15 Miami
16 Alabama
17 Nebraska
18 Tulsa
18 Washington & Lee
20 Tulane
