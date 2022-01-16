AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1950 to 1959 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1950 to 1959 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1950s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Oklahoma was 1950s college football. It won two national titles, went on a huge winning streak, and rocked the AP top 20 rankings for the decade.

1950s AP National Champions

1950 Oklahoma; 1951 Tennessee; 1952 Michigan State; 1953 Maryland; 1954 Ohio State

1955 Oklahoma; 1956 Oklahoma; 1957 Auburn; 1958 LSU; 1959 Syracuse

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

AP College Football Poll: 1950 to 1959 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Oklahoma 212

2 Michigan State 154

T3 Notre Dame 120

T3 Ohio State 120

5 Ole Miss 113

6 Georgia Tech 104

T7 Maryland 102

T7 Tennessee 102

9 UCLA 96

10 Army 92

11 Texas 91

12 Auburn 87

13 Iowa 84

14 TCU 82

15 Syracuse 72

T16 Illinois 67

T16 Michigan 67

18 Navy 60

19 Clemson 59

20 Miami 58

21 Alabama 56

22 LSU 48

T23 Princeton 47

T23 Texas A&M 47

25 Kentucky 46

Others Receiving Votes: Cal 45, Rice 45, Baylor 40, Duke 40, Florida 39, Stanford 36, Pitt 34, Arkansas 33, Tulsa 22, Georgia 21, Purdue 21, Air Force 20, Penn State 20, Oregon State 16, Arizona State 14, Minnesota 14, Texas Tech 14, Mississippi State 12, San Francisco 12, Miami University 11, NC State 11, South Carolina 11, Boston University 10, George Washington 9, Nebraska 9, Missouri 8, SMU 8, Oklahoma State 7, Colorado 6, Holy Cross 6, Rutgers 6, Tulane 6

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

Story continues

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1959 Final Top 20

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1959 Final Top 20

1 Syracuse

2 Ole Miss

3 LSU

4 Texas

5 Georgia

6 Wisconsin

7 TCU

8 Washington

9 Arkansas

10 Alabama

11 Clemson

12 Penn State

13 Illinois

14 USC

15 Oklahoma

16 Wyoming

17 Notre Dame

18 Missouri

19 Florida

20 Pitt

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1958 Final Top 20

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1958 Final Top 20

1 LSU

2 Iowa

3 Army

4 Auburn

5 Oklahoma

6 Air Force

7 Wisconsin

8 Ohio State

9 Syracuse

10 TCU

11 Ole Miss

12 Clemson

13 Purdue

14 Florida

15 South Carolina

16 Cal

17 Notre Dame

18 SMU

19 Oklahoma State

20 Rutgers

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1957 Final Top 20

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1957 Final Top 20

1 Auburn

2 Ohio State

3 Michigan State

4 Oklahoma

5 Navy

6 Iowa

7 Ole Miss

8 Rice

9 Texas A&M

10 Notre Dame

11 Texas

12 Arizona State

13 Tennessee

14 Mississippi State

15 NC State

16 Duke

17 Florida

18 Army

19 Wisconsin

20 VMI

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1956 Final Top 20

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1956 Final Top 20

1 Oklahoma

2 Tennessee

3 Iowa

4 Georgia Tech

5 Texas A&M

6 Miami

7 Michigan

8 Syracuse

9 Michigan State

10 Oregon State

11 Baylor

12 Minnesota

13 Pitt

14 TCU

15 Ohio State

16 Navy

17 George Washington

18 USC

19 Clemson

20 Colorado

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1955 Final Top 20

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1955 Final Top 20

1 Oklahoma

2 Michigan State

3 Maryland

4 UCLA

5 Ohio State

6 TCU

7 Georgia Tech

8 Auburn

9 Notre Dame

10 Ole Miss

11 Pitt

12 Michigan

13 USC

14 Miami

15 Miami University

16 Stanford

17 Texas A&M

18 Navy

19 West Virginia

20 Army

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1954 Final Top 20

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1954 Final Top 20

1 Ohio State

2 UCLA

3 Oklahoma

4 Notre Dame

5 Navy

6 Ole Miss

7 Army

8 Maryland

9 Wisconsin

10 Arkansas

11 Miami

12 West Virginia

13 Auburn

14 Duke

15 Michigan

16 Virginia Tech

17 USC

18 Baylor

19 Rice

20 Penn State

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1953 Final Top 20

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1953 Final Top 20

1 Maryland

2 Notre Dame

3 Michigan State

4 Oklahoma

5 UCLA

6 Rice

7 Illinois

8 Georgia Tech

9 Iowa

10 West Virginia

11 Texas

12 Texas Tech

13 Alabama

14 Army

15 Wisconsin

16 Kentucky

17 Auburn

18 Duke

19 Stanford

20 Michigan

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1952 Final Top 20

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1952 Final Top 20

1 Michigan State

2 Georgia Tech

3 Notre Dame

4 Oklahoma

5 USC

6 UCLA

7 Ole Miss

8 Tennessee

9 Alabama

10 Texas

11 Wisconsin

12 Tulsa

13 Maryland

14 Syracuse

15 Florida

16 Duke

17 Ohio State

18 Purdue

19 Princeton

20 Kentucky

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1951 Final Top 20

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1951 Final Top 20

1 Tennessee

2 Michigan State

3 Maryland

4 Illinois

5 Georgia Tech

6 Princeton

7 Stanford

8 Wisconsin

9 Baylor

10 Oklahoma

11 TCU

12 Cal

13 Virginia

14 San Francisco

15 Kentucky

16 Boston University

17 UCLA

18 Washington State

19 Clemson

19 Holy Cross

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1950 Final Top 20

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1950 Final Top 20

1 Oklahoma

2 Army

3 Texas

4 Tennessee

5 Cal

6 Princeton

7 Kentucky

8 Michigan State

9 Michigan

10 Clemson

11 Washington

12 Wyoming

13 Illinois

14 Ohio State

15 Miami

16 Alabama

17 Nebraska

18 Tulsa

18 Washington & Lee

20 Tulane

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959