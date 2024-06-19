AP has asked Comeback Player voters to alter criteria after Damar Hamlin snub

After Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco won the 2023 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award the voting criteria is being explained a bit clearer by the organization.

The Associated Press has emphasize that the winner should be a player who overcame injury or illness moving forward.

In Joe Flacco’s case, that did not happen. Rather, the quarterback just had a poor stint with the New York Jets which was followed by positive play in Cleveland and he won the honor.

Flacco’s win came in a bit of a shock as the expected winner was Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. He did not bring it home despite returning to the NFL after his episode with cardiac arrest.

The AP released this statement on the matter:

The AP is asking voters to consider the following when voting for Comeback Player of the Year starting this upcoming season: "The spirit of the AP Comeback Player of the Year award is to honor a player who has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity by overcoming… pic.twitter.com/roJTtFpPFL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 18, 2024

