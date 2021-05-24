AOW EXTRA: More with North Pocono's Colin Kravitz

May 24—North Pocono sophomore Colin Kravitz won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and added a bronze medal in the 1,600 relay to lead the Trojans to their first District 2 Class 3A team championship since 1997. Here's more from his Athlete of the Week interview:

Age: 17

Family: Mom, Tammy; dad, Steve; brothers, Matt and Pat, sisters, Alana and Kaitlyn

Other sports: Cross country

Your mother and father were track stars in high school, Matt is a state champion and Alana is a school-record holder in the 1,600, how much influence does your track family have on you? I definitely think they are a big influence on me. Being that they are all successful in the sport makes me push myself harder to do my best and they have really led me on the right path.

You also run cross country, so what drew you toward the sprints in track? It started in seventh grade, I ran in a scrimmage and coach (Thomas) Chesko put me in the 400 to see how it would go and I ran in the low 55-second range and it took off from there. I really started loving the sprints.

Running the 200 after the 400, how were you able to bounce back? I was fatigued, but my muscles felt amazing. It was more about having a good mindset. I win because my mind overtakes my body and it was a success from there.

You scratched from the 100 and will go back into the 3200 Relay for states, how excited are you about that? I am really looking forward to that race. That team has been together and it all started from cross country. We always talked about going to states and we are hoping to go out on a high note for our senior Owen Foytack.

After such a great meet, how much are looking forward to the state meet? I can't wait. It's definitely going to be a challenge. Watching my brother running there, I know that I am stepping on the big stage and we will see how it goes for me.

Joe Baress

