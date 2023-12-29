Anze Kopitar with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 12/28/2023
Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 12/28/2023
A close goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation helped the Celtics fend of the historic would-be upset.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Dallas has lost back-to-back games, but hopes for a rebound and a deep playoff run start with the rapid play-calling, command at the line of scrimmage and other key details that have helped its offense hum.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
At the time of his injury, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards and receptions
This is way better than a mayo bath.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
With the "merger," a dominant (and heated) Ryder Cup win and more LIV Golf deflections, golf had a busy year in 2023.