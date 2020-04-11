Can anyone win it? (Part 2)

In part one of this study we looked at the leaderboard position of eventual winners prior to the final round of PGA and European Tour events in the 21st century and the keys findings were quite startling.

In short, 99.4% of all winners in strokeplay events on both circuits were inside the top 20 with 18 holes to play.

There was also a remarkable similarity in how many eventual winners had been in the top ten – 97.2% on the PGA Tour and 97.0% in Europe.

The rate of top five final round starters winning was less aligned, but still worth noting – 87.7% on the PGA, 90.5% in Europe.

The Shots Behind Numbers

As you can see below, there is a slight difference between the two tours.

On the PGA roughly 3.5-in-10 eventual winners had a solo lead and a touch over 5-in-10 were tied for the lead at worst.

There is very roughly a 10% leap per shot from then on, making it 6-in-10 who were one shot back or better, 7-in-10 two shots, 8-in-10 three shots and 9-in-10 four shots back.

At each of these stages, the European Tour has a few percent more in the numbers but from five blows back it grows closer until both circuits are matched at exactly 99.6% of eventual winners being within seven shots with 18 holes to play.

It’s intriguing to see which golfers confounded the numbers, not least because many of the shots back outliers did not figure in the leaderboard oddities highlighted in part one.

Position by shot ahead of the final round

The Exceptions

The PGA Tour has witnessed three eight-shot comebacks and one of nine.

The first was the 2003 BC Open, when veteran Craig Stadler took advantage of pre-round leader Steve Lowery pegging a final round 72 which blew a five-shot lead; the Walrus had been T9, but triumphed by one with a 63.

Nine years later Kyle Stanley completed a doubly impressive fightback. A week earlier he had messed up a five-shot 54 hole lead at Torrey Pines. Perhaps, though, that helped fuel his chase of Spencer Levin in the Phoenix Open. The leader had been six clear, but he shot 75, Stanley 65 and the latter climbed from T5 to first.

Story continues

The third example was another to require a collapse by the leader. Justin Rose began the final round of the 2017 HSBC Champions T4 and those eight swings adrift of Dustin Johnson, but the American’s 77, combined with the Englishman’s 67 saw roles reversed.

Who overhauled a nine-shot deficit?! As the only man on either tour to achieve that feat we’ll delay naming him and turn to Europe, which has also seen three performers overcame being eight shots in arrears and all of them were in the top ten.

In the 2009 Austrian Open Benn Barham began the day with a three-shot lead, carded a 69, but it was not enough to repel a charging Rafa Cabrera Bello whose 60 helped him leap from T7 to victory without the need for extra holes.

Graeme McDowell, T7 at the start of play, shot a Sunday 67 at the 2014 Open de France to overwhelm pre-round leader Kevin Stadler (a curious double appearance by the Stadlers!), who had held a four-shot lead, but carded a limp 76.

Gary Stal, who had been T5 at the start of the day, won the 2015 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a round of 65, helped by Martin Kaymer’s famous final round capitulation.

What, then, of the largest comeback of them all? Unlike the above examples, it also featured in the exceptions by leaderboard position.

Because when Stewart Cink started the final round of the 2004 Heritage he was T22 and nine shots back of Ted Purdy, who led by four.

Cink carded a 64, Purdy a 73, they were tied at the top, and, admittedly after a controversial play-off, Cink emerged victorious.

Conclusions

In many ways these findings might be less surprising – there’s a slow degradation of chances as players start the final lap more blows back of the leader.

It’s pretty clear, however, that anyone more than seven back will only win if a 54-hole leader a) has a big lead over second, and b) has a Sunday nightmare.

In contrast, those players who clamber up the leaderboard tend to do so in poor weather or in events with unusual circumstances.