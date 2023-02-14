Is anyone topping this NCAA record currently held by Auburn?

There are many obscure and often impossible NCAA Football records in the books. One of those records belongs to Auburn, and, luckily, they are on the right side of this interesting note in college football history.

On Nov. 1, 1969, Auburn traveled to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. The Tigers accomplished their goal of knocking off the No. 7 Gators due in part to Florida quarterback John Reaves throwing an NCAA record nine interceptions.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire breaks down amazing stat that Auburn currently owns:

Hearing that a quarterback threw nine interceptions in a single game is almost unheard of. This would be the one record on our list that you wouldn’t want any part of. At some point, a head coach would either stick to running the football or put in the backup. However, in 1969 Florida stuck with quarterback John Reaves as he threw nine picks in a single game, it would have been 10 if a penalty didn’t negate it. It helped No. 17 Auburn upset No. 7 Florida on this day, 38-12.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire