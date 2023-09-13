Anyone who thinks Colorado can beat Oregon needs to answer one question

The Colorado Buffaloes have been one of the biggest stories of the young college football season, and rightly so. The Buffs have overachieved in a big way. Deion Sanders deserves all the credit for talking a big game and backing it up. No one can deny that his first few weeks of work have been extremely impressive. No one can take that away from him.

We can, however, point out that Colorado hasn’t yet faced a good team. Let’s be clear: Most people expected Colorado to be 0-2 through these first two games, and the Buffs are 2-0 instead. Colorado has been a lot better than expected. It takes nothing away from CU’s achievement to note that TCU and Nebraska look noticeably worse than expected.

TCU’s secondary was not supposed to be this bad. Nebraska’s offense could not have been worse than it was in Boulder this past weekend. No one was thinking Nebraska was going to have a great offense in 2023, but that cringe-worthy display in Folsom Field was spectacularly awful. Not just moderately bad, but a “worst of the worst” trainwreck.

This leads us to the first true test of Colorado in 2023. It won’t be against Colorado State this week, but one week later against Oregon on September 23. Buffaloes Wire and Ducks Wire will give you full coverage of that game. We want to give you insights from writers at those two sites, plus our own views of Colorado-Oregon.

For anyone who thinks Colorado has a great chance of beating Oregon (and we’re not dismissing that possibility), there is a brass-tacks question one must answer: If you were to set the point spread for Oregon-Colorado, what would it be?

Cards on the table, folks. No backing away from this one.

Let’s see what our panel said:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

If you were to set the point spread for Oregon-Colorado, what would it be? Oregon should be favored by a touchdown. The game is at Autzen, a hostile road environment for Shadeur Sanders. Oregon will be by far the best team he will face so far. Also, the Buffaloes won’t be sneaking up on teams.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

I think that Las Vegas loves to go with a hook, and I also think that this will be a two-score game, if not more, when all is said and done. I’d probably place the line at Oregon -14.5 or -13.5 and let gamblers make a decision on which side of the coin this will land. For the record, I’m hammering Oregon at either of those numbers.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

The point spread to the Oregon-Colorado game will be a bit lower than initially expected last week, but I’ll set it at Oregon -10. The Ducks are an incredibly tough team, and playing in Eugene is one of the most difficult places to go in the entire country. This is going to be a massive test for Deion Sanders and the Buffs.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

I’m thinking -16.5 points for Oregon. The Ducks are going to roll up huge numbers against Colorado. I would be surprised if Oregon did not score at least 50 points against the Buffs’ defense. Given the questions surrounding Oregon’s defense, Colorado should be able to score at least 28-31 points. The spread would come down to whether Oregon can play a flawless offensive game and score in the 60s, such that a few Colorado garbage touchdowns wouldn’t be enough for a backdoor CU cover. Colorado has built enough street cred on offense that the point spread will be below 21 points for sure, but I think 16.5 or 17.5 fits this game well, given the lingering concerns about Oregon’s defense.

