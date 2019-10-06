Anyone surprised? Richie Incognito commits dumb penalty, costs Oakland field goal try

One of the Oakland Raiders’ resident punks had to fly home from London before Sunday’s game with the Chicago Bears after the NFL suspended Vontaze Burfict for the remainder of the season after a filthy helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis’ Jack Doyle last Sunday.

Apparently not wanting to be left out, Oakland’s other well-known punk, Richie Incognito, started his dirty play early against the Bears.

Unnecessary roughness

Oh hey, Richie Incognito did something stupid. Shocking. (Getty Images)

The Raiders and Bears are playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first NFL game in that new facility.

Oakland got the ball first, and made solid progress against the Bears’ defense, which so far has been one of the best in the league.

Facing third-and-10 from the Chicago 28, running back Jalen Richard picked up 7 yards, putting Oakland at the 21 and giving kicker Daniel Carlson a roughly 40-yard field goal. As Richard was taken down by two Bears, Incognito came in a little late, landing on his own teammate but also defensive back Buster Skrine.

As he was getting up, Incognito used the back of Skrine’s helmet to push off of, mushing Skrine’s face into the turf.

The unnecessary roughness penalty cost Oakland 15 yards, pushing it out of field-goal range.

The Raiders punted away the ball.

Later in the first half, Incognito was flagged again with the Raiders once again in field-goal range, this time for a chop block. That time Oakland did recover and scored field goal.

Oakland went on to a surprising 24-21 win.

Incognito, who did not play in 2018, was suspended for the first two games of this season for a few disturbing incidents over the previous year, including throwing a weight at a stranger at a workout facility and threatening to shoot up a funeral home after the death of his father.

