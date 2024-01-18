Can anyone stop UConn as Huskies rule atop Big East Rankings

Can anyone put a stop to Connecticut’s ongoing reign of terror?

Seton Hall found a way on the opening night of the Big East season. The Pirates are the only team in the conference to date that has mustered an answer for the Huskies, and their rise in the national polls corresponds with that strong league form.

UConn is back in the place where it ended the 2022-23 season. The new No. 1 team in the nation jumped past Purdue, Kansas and Houston on its way to the pinnacle as we approach the middle of January. This isn’t the time the Huskies want to be sitting on that perch – that will come in April after the Final Four is contested in Phoenix.

More: After all these years and with all his baggage, Rick Pitino is still winning basketball games

Seton Hall is on quite a run of its own after a mostly nondescript journey through its nonconference schedule. A convincing win on a neutral floor against Missouri set the stage for the next few weeks, and the Pirates would claim the current No. 1 seed in the league tournament at Madison Square Garden as we stand today. Still a lot of basketball to be played, but it’s nice to be able to say that at any point in the season.

Marquette and Creighton are both sliding back toward the pack while St. John’s and Villanova are seeking a way to break free. Those courses and more will be charted over the course of the next few weeks. We are more than halfway to February, after all.

Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) shoots against Creighton Bluejays guard Francisco Farabello (5) in the second half at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn.

Here’s the latest version of the power rankings.

1. Connecticut (16-2, 6-1)

Last week, 1: Beat Xavier, Georgetown, Creighton

This week: at Villanova

What to know: They’re not just No. 1 in these rankings. The Huskies are also No. 1 in the most recent AP poll for the first time since 2009 thanks to a six-game winning streak. Donovan Clingan (foot) made his return in a victory over the Bluejays, yet another weapon for UConn to deploy against its conference opponents.

2. Seton Hall (13-5, 6-1)

Last week, 6: Beat Georgetown, Butler, St. John’s

This week: Creighton, Providence

What to know: The Pirates have won five straight and eight of their last nine while joining Connecticut in a tie atop the conference standings. They beat the Hoyas and Bulldogs by a combined 10 points before hammering the Red Storm, as Al-Amir Dawes led five in double figures with 21 points. This is a team currently brimming with confidence.

Seton Hall Pirates center Elijah Hutchins-Everett (4) dribbles as St. John's Red Storm forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) and center Joel Soriano (11) defend during their Tuesday matchup.

3. Marquette (12-5, 3-3)

Last week, 2: Lost to Butler, beat Villanova

This week: at St. John’s, at DePaul

What to know: The Golden Eagles survived a rugged nonconference schedule but are having considerably more difficulty in league play. Tyler Kolek finished 1-for-13 from the field in a surprising home loss to the Bulldogs before starring with 21 points and 11 assists against the Wildcats. Sean Jones (right knee) is out for the season with a torn ACL, a painful blow to this team’s backcourt depth.

4. Creighton (13-5, 4-3)

Last week, 3: Beat DePaul, St. John’s, lost at Connecticut

This week: at Seton Hall, Xavier

What to know: The Bluejays held off the Red Storm in a home classic before getting squeezed by the Huskies on the road. Greg McDermott has endured that type of thing before. Creighton was Dan Hurley’s first NCAA Tournament victim at Rhode Island, an 84-72 mugging in Sacramento in 2017.

5. St. John’s (12-6, 4-3)

Last week, 4: Beat Providence, lost at Creighton, at Seton Hall

This week: Marquette, Villanova

What to know: The Red Storm dropped a thriller against the Bluejays before a blowout defeat against the Pirates in Newark. St. John’s played that second game without coach Rick Pitino, who tested positive for COVID-19. Steve Masiello last sat in the big chair with Manhattan in 2021-22 – his opposition, should he continue to fill in, will be considerably tougher than what he found in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

6. Villanova (11-6, 4-2)

Last week, 5: Beat DePaul, lost at Marquette

This week: Connecticut, at St. John’s

What to know: Justin Moore (knee) has returned after a five-game absence, but now it’s Jordan Longino (ankle) who has missed the last two games in the backcourt for the Wildcats. Their rollercoaster ride through the season continued with a home blowout of DePaul and a road loss against the Huskies.

7. Xavier (9-8, 3-3)

Last week, 9: Lost to Connecticut, beat Providence, Butler

This week: Georgetown, at Creighton

What to know: Losses to Villanova and the Huskies by a combined six points were wiped away in a 20-point spanking of the Friars on the road. The Musketeers shot 12-for-24 from 3-point range and Trey Green came off the bench to hit for a game-high 23 points. Xavier followed up with a routine win against the Bulldogs and seems to have a chance to build some momentum.

8. Providence (12-6, 3-4)

Last week, 7: Lost to St. John’s, Xavier, beat DePaul

Next week: at Seton Hall

What to know: The Friars avoided their longest league losing streak since 2011-12 with a blowout road win against the DePaul Blue Demons. Devin Carter enjoyed some needed rest on the bench after piling up 20 of his game-high 25 points in the opening half. Providence enters a bye week and will look to take advantage of some extra time to continue its lineup adjustments without Bryce Hopkins (left knee).

9. Butler (11-7, 2-5)

Last week, 8: Beat Marquette, lost to Seton Hall, Xavier

This week: DePaul, at Georgetown

What to know: The Bulldogs finally have a breather coming on the schedule after six straight games against teams currently in the top 50 according to KenPom.com. Butler has won just once since Dec. 19, but it was a stunner at the Golden Eagles. Landon Moore hit for 14 points off the bench while Jalen Thomas racked up 10 points and 14 rebounds.

10. Georgetown (8-9, 1-5)

Last week, 10: Lost to Seton Hall, Connecticut

This week: at Xavier, Butler

What to know: The Hoyas took the Pirates to the wire and were a nuisance at times before fading in the second half against the Huskies. Moral victories are just about all Georgetown has to circle at the moment, but its players are still giving significant effort. Supreme Cook totaled 18 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out at UConn.

11. DePaul (3-14, 0-6)

Last week, 11: Lost to Creighton, Villanova, Providence

This week: at Butler, Marquette

What to know: The next best chance for the Blue Demons to earn a victory? Georgetown visits on Feb. 24, and KenPom.com offers DePaul a 43% chance of emerging triumphant. It’s 14% or less in the nine games leading up to that one – 8% or less in eight of those contests. Grim, grim stuff.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Connecticut still stands on top of Big East, and now the nation