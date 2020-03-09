WASHINGTON -- Lost in the duel between Bradley Beal and Bam Adebayo during the Heat's 100-89 win over the Wizards was a slight skirmish between two former teammates.

Duncan Robinson was called for an offensive foul, causing his old Michigan teammate Moe Wagner to come over and let him know about it. Robinson responded with a shove and the two were each assessed a technical foul.

"That's my best friend, man," Robinson said. "If anyone knows how to get under my skin it's him. Credit to him, he did just that."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wagner's made a reputation for himself over his first two seasons in the NBA as an instigator. He's always active on both ends and isn't afraid to sell a bit of contact to get his team an extra possession.

Robinson knows this after playing three seasons and living with Wagner at Michigan from 2015-18, but he just couldn't help himself. There obviously weren't any hard feelings between the two, but Robinson made it clear he wasn't paying the fine.

"My first technical of my career, I'm going to invoice him for this $2,500 for sure if I don't get it back from the league," he said. "But that's just two brothers messing around."

Robinson and Wagner's path to the NBA wasn't an easy one. Wagner played three years in college before he developed into a highly skilled big man, and Duncan Robinson went from undrafted in 2018 to a starter on a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Just two brothers messing around while they enjoy two promising careers in the NBA.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

If anyone knows how to get under Duncan Robinson's skin, it's former roommate Moe Wagner originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington