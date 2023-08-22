Can anyone out there kick? If so, they might want to call the Tennessee Titans | Estes

Doesn’t feel like it out there, but fall is just around the corner. Tuesday brought an unmistakable sign.

It was a help wanted sign.

The Tennessee Titans are looking for a kicker. Again.

Tryouts are open, it appears, with the season opener less than three weeks away. The Titans punted on the inexperienced duo of Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff, cutting both youngsters amid a preseason competition, and started anew by adding Michael Badgley before Tuesday’s practice.

So the Titans do have a kicker. Technically. For now. Badgley might want to wait a bit longer before unpacking.

By my count, Badgley tried 13 field goals Tuesday, and he missed four. A lot of slicing to the right, kind of like what I see from a tee box with a driver in my hands. For an NFL kicker, it wasn’t the best introduction. See Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s lack of endorsement afterward.

“Any kicker that we bring in or that we have on a team just needs to make them,” he said. “ . . . We’ve had Michael here before, and he’s got the next crack at it.”

And then the important part:

“I’m sure we’ll look at other (kickers), too,” Vrabel said.

If all of this feels frustratingly familiar, that’s because it is. No position on the team of late has been more chronically unstable and mismanaged. That’s a problem in the NFL, a league known for parity and razor-thin margins each Sunday. Kickers are often the difference in winning — or losing — games.

Tennessee Titans place kicker Caleb Shudak (6) warms up before facing the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Yet the Titans haven’t been able to solve this problem despite plenty of swings at it. They’ve had untimely injuries (Sam Ficken, anyone?). They’ve found patchwork additions, some (Stephen Gostkowski) better than others. They’ve let some kickers go prematurely, only to be proven wrong later (Cairo Santos comes to mind). They’ve also maintained faith in some who hadn’t earned it. (Probably safe to put Shudak in that category.)

Add them all up, and the Titans have used 11 kickers in regular-season games since 2019. The best of the bunch was Randy Bullock. Think what you will about Bullock, who was let go after the 2022 season, but he was at least able to stick for a couple of seasons and pause the revolving door.

Here’s what a lack of stability at kicker gets you: The Titans have made 72.5% of their field goals in the past four seasons. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers (70.6%) had a worse average in the NFL last season.

Take away Bullock’s contributions during that span, and the Titans’ percentage drops to 60.8%.

Only one team since 2003 has posted a worse percentage than 60.8% in a season.

Care to take a guess?

It was the 2019 Titans. Their historically bad mark on field goals (44.4%) was the NFL's worst since 1983.

The Titans have been better since then, but still not good enough. Because Bullock is gone. So, too, is his apparent replacement in Shudak.

If you remember, the Titans — and a new general manager in Ran Carthon — barely lifted a finger this offseason to replace Bullock. That seemingly indicated the confidence they had in Shudak. In reality, they were gambling on an inexperienced pro kicker and an undrafted free agent rookie in Wolff. And the Titans lost.

Their penance was to backtrack on one of their 11 Titans kickers referenced above: Badgley.

Badgley was waived after missing an extra point and a 46-yard field goal as a last-minute replacement before the Titans’ 38-13 season opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Tennessee Titans kicker Michael Badgley (8) reacts after missing a kick for extra points during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

He’d go on to kick for the Indianapolis Colts that season and two other teams in 2022. In the past five weeks, he has been cut by the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.

If Badgley wasn’t enough for those teams, why would he be for the Titans? Especially when he wasn’t for the Titans two years ago? But if an experienced kicker like Badgley can’t do it, who can? Who’s available? What's to prevent another season on the kicker carousel?

These are the questions that come up when you’re scrambling after failing to address an important position with the regular season drawing close.

Strap in, Titans fans.

If nothing else, you know the drill.

