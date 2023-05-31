Can anyone deny Oklahoma the 2023 NCAA softball title? Get to know the eight WCWS teams

Oklahoma could become the first college softball program since UCLA more than 30 years ago to win three consecutive national championships.

UCLA won titles in 1988, 1989 and 1990. Since then, teams have won back-to-back seven times. Oklahoma went for three after winning it all in 2016 and 2017 but lost in the semifinals in 2018.

The top-seeded Sooners (56-1) are expected to end the drought. They enter the Women's College World Series on an NCAA Division I-record 48-game win streak while leading the nation in scoring, batting average, earned run average and fielding percentage. They open Thursday against No. 9 seed Stanford (45-13).

The Sooners boast two USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 finalists in their batting lineup — Tiare Jennings and Jayda Coleman.

Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) tags out Oklahoma State's Morgyn Wynne (26) at second base in the fourth inning of a Bedlam college softball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) in Stillwater, Okla., Friday, May 5, 2023. Oklahoma won 8-3.

And then, there’s Kinzie Hansen. She hit a game-tying three-run homer when Oklahoma was down to its last strike against Clemson in the NCAA Super Regionals last Saturday. Two innings later, Jennings hit the game-winning homer in the dramatic comeback 8-7 victory that clinched the WCWS berth and the record for longest win streak.

OU's pitching staff includes Jordy Bahl — another Top 10 finalist — and Alex Storako, a transfer from Michigan who was the first player chosen in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft last month. Nicole May, a third starter, has the team’s best earned run average and plenty of World Series experience.

In other opening matchups on Thursday, it will be No. 4 Tennessee (49-8) vs. No. 5 Alabama (45-20) in a matchup of Southeastern Conference rivals, No. 3 Florida State (55-9) against No. 6 Oklahoma State (46-14) and No. 7 Washington vs. No. 15 Utah in a Pac-12 matchup.

The WCWS starts with a double-elimination format, with the final two teams playing a best-of-three series for the title.

Here's a look at the full eight-team field:

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners

Record: 56-1

Coach: Patti Gasso (1,612-404-3 in 33 years; 1,450-345-2 in 29 years at OU).

Last WCWS appearance: 2022.

National titles: 6 (2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022).

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Norman Regional: beat Hofstra 11-0, beat Missouri 11-0, beat California 16-3. Won Norman Super Regional: beat Clemson 9-2, beat Clemson 8-7.

2023 record vs. WCWS teams: 7-0.

Top hitters: Tiare Jennings (.436, 16 HR, 60 RBIs), Jayda Coleman (.417, 16 HR, 46 RBIs, 15 stolen bases), Kinzie Hansen (.415, 12 HR, 53 RBIs), Alyssa Brito (.411, 17 HR, 17 doubles, 59 RBIs), Haley Lee (.399, 14 HR, 51 RBIs), Jocelyn Erickson (.357, 32 RBIs), Grace Lyons (.331, 33 RBIs), Cydney Sanders (.292, 30 RBIs).

Pitchers: Nicole May (18-0, 0.82 ERA, 127 strikeouts in 102 innings), Jordy Bahl (18-1, 1.08 ERA, 159 strikeouts in 122 ⅔ innings), Alex Storako (17-0, 1.13 ERA).

No. 3 Florida State Seminoles

Record: 55-9

Coach: Lonni Alameda (868-354-4 in 19 years overall; 713-196-1 in 15 years at Florida State).

Last WCWS appearance: 2021.

National titles: 3 (1981 AIAW, 1982 AIAW, 2018 NCAA).

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Tallahassee Regional: beat Marist 9-0, beat Central Florida 5-1, lost to South Carolina 4-0, beat South Carolina 1-0. Won Tallahassee Super Regional: beat Georgia 8-1, beat Georgia 4-2.

2023 record vs. WCWS teams: 1-4.

Top hitters: Jahni Kerr (.362, 15 doubles, 38 RBIs), Kaley Mudge (.354, 17 doubles, 17 stolen bases, 39 RBIs), Devyn Flaherty (.331, 26 RBIs, 30 stolen bases), Hallie Wacaser (.325, 34 RBIs), Kalei Harding (.320, 10 HR, 48 RBIs), Mack Leonard (.276, 42 RBIs), Michaela Edenfield (.250, 11 HR, 53 RBIs).

Pitchers: Kathryn Sandercock (26-3, 1.10 ERA, 9 saves), Makenna Reid (12-0, 0.93, 6 saves), Allison Royalty (8-1, 2.16), Ali DuBois (6-4, 2.61).

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 49-8

Coach: Karen Weekly (1,039-326-2 in 22 years).

Last WCWS appearance: 2015.

National titles: None.

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Knoxville Regional: beat Northern Kentucky 12-0, beat Indiana 9-1, beat Indiana 7-3. Won Knoxville Super Regional: beat Texas 5-2, beat Texas 9-0.

2023 record vs. WCWS teams: 2-1.

Top hitters: Kiki Milloy (.420, 25 HR, 56 RBIs, 49 walks, 39 stolen bases), Zaida Puni (.372, 13 HR, 56 RBIs), McKenna Gibson (.369, 15 HR, 59 RBIs), Mackenzie Donihoo, .274, 15 doubles, 32 RBIs), Giulia Koutsoyanopulos (.243, 36 RBIs).

Pitchers: Ashley Rogers (18-1, 0.75 ERA, 173 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings), Payton Gotschall (16-1, 1.42 ERA, 129 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings), Karlyn Pickens (9-6, 2.84 ERA).

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 45-20

Coach: Patrick Murphy (1,266-373 in 25 seasons overall; 1,238-353 in 24 seasons at Alabama).

Last WCWS appearance: 2021.

National titles: 1 (2012).

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Tuscaloosa Regional: beat Long Island University 5-0, beat Middle Tennessee 12-5, lost to Middle Tennessee 4-1, beat Middle Tennessee 1-0. Won Tuscaloosa Super Regional: lost to Northwestern 3-1, beat Northwestern 2-1, beat Northwestern 3-2.

2023 record vs. WCWS teams: 2-3.

Top hitters: Ashley Prange (.324, 16 HR, 46 RBIs, 36 walks), Ally Shipman (.314, 15 doubles, 34 RBIs), Bailey Dowling (.291, 11 doubles, 49 RBIs), Kenleigh Calahan (.283, 15 doubles, 28 RBIs), Jenna Johnson (.269, 27 RBIs).

Pitchers: Montana Fouts (25-10, 1.48 ERA, 319 strikeouts in 223 innings), Jaala Torrence (9-2, 1.98), Alex Salter (7-4, 2.77), Lauren Esman (4-4, 3.04).

No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Record: 46-14

Coach: Kenny Gajewski (315-135 in eight years).

Last WCWS appearance: 2022.

National titles: None.

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Stillwater Regional: beat Maryland-Baltimore County 9-0, beat Wichita State 6-0, beat Nebraska 5-2. Won Stillwater Super Regional: beat Oregon 8-1, beat Oregon 9-0.

2023 record vs. WCWS teams: 2-4.

Top hitters: Rachel Becker (.449, 28 RBIs, 22 doubles), Kiley Naomi (.372, 13 HR, 64 RBIs, 17 doubles), Chyenne Factor (.372, 32 RBIs), Tallen Edwards (.329, 26 RBIs), Micaela Wark (.323, 10 HR, 51 RBIs), Katelynn Carwile (.318, 38 RBIs, 18 doubles), Morgyn Wynne (.302, 10 HR, 42 RBIs).

Pitchers: Kelly Maxwell (16-5, 1.77 ERA, 223 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings), Lexi Kilfoyl (15-5, 1.82 ERA), Kyra Aycock (9-2, 2.30 ERA).

No. 7 Washington Huskies

Record: 43-13

Coach: Heather Tarr (787-296-1 in 19 years).

Last WCWS appearance: 2019.

National titles: 2009.

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Seattle Regional: beat Northern Colorado 10-2, beat McNeese State 3-1, lost to McNeese State 1-0, beat McNeese State 7-6. Won Seattle Super Regional: beat Louisiana-Lafayette 8-0; beat Louisiana-Lafayette 2-0.

2023 record vs. WCWS teams: 4-4.

Top hitters: Baylee Klingler (.388, 12 HR, 47 RBIs, 14 doubles), Sami Reynolds (.365, 34 RBIs), Madison Huskey (.327, 11 HR, 43 RBIs), SilentRain Espinoza (.318, 27 RBIs), Brooklyn Carter (.286, 27 stolen bases).

Pitchers: Ruby Meylan (18-5, 2.19 ERA, 197 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings, 7 saves), Kelley Lynch (9-3, 2.43 ERA, 101 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings), Lindsay Lopez (13-3, 3.49 ERA).

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal

Record: 45-13

Coach: Jessica Allister (486-219 in 13 seasons; 196-112 in six seasons at Stanford).

Last WCWS appearance: 2004.

National titles: None.

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Stanford Regional: beat Long Beach St. 1-0, beat Florida 8-0, beat Florida 11-2. Won Durham Super Regional: beat Duke 3-1, beat Duke 7-2.

2023 record vs. WCWS teams: 1-7.

Top hitters: River Mahler (.367, 21 RBIs), Taylor Gindlesperger (.340, 15 doubles, 19 RBIs), Kaitlyn Lim (.312, 18 RBIs), Emily Schultz (.304, 29 RBIs), Aly Kaneshiro (.272, 40 RBIs).

Pitchers: NiJaree Canady (16-1, 0.48 ERA, 193 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings), Alana Vawter (20-8, 1.83 ERA), Regan Krause (9-4, 2.21 ERA).

No. 15 Utah Utes

Record: 42-14

Coach: Amy Hogue (633-473-3 in 21 years; 440-391-1 in 12 years at Utah).

Last WCWS appearance: 1994.

National titles: None.

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Salt Lake City Regional: beat Southern Illinois 11-9, beat Mississippi 7-1, beat Mississippi 4-1. Won Salt Lake City Super Regional: lost to San Diego State 4-3, beat San Diego State 10-1, beat San Diego State 7-2.

2023 record vs. WCWS teams: 5-3.

Top hitters: Aliya Belarde (.400, 31 RBIs), Haley Denning (.388, 33 stolen bases), Sophie Jacquez (.385, 13 doubles, 32 RBIs), Julia Jimenez (.355, 10 HR, 52 RBIs), Ellessa Bonstrom (.337, 11 HR, 54 RBIs).

Pitchers: Mariah Lopez (23-6, 2.15 ERA, 201 strikeouts in 191 2/3 innings), Sydney Sandez (13-5, 3.04 ERA).

