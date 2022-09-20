Can anybody really still doubt Eagles' Jalen Hurts after this masterpiece?

Can anybody really still doubt Hurts after this masterpiece? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you still don’t believe in Jalen Hurts, I can’t even imagine what you’re thinking.

After this performance?

Hurts, in his 21st career start, put together a game for the ages in the Eagles’ 24-7 statement win over the Vikings at the Linc.

Yes, Hurts ran. Scrambled for 57 yards and two touchdowns. But what made this such a riveting performance was his passing.

And that’s been the biggest question about the Eagles’ 24-year-old quarterback. Can he make enough plays in the passing game to flourish in the modern NFL.

A national TV audience witnessed the answer.

Hurts became only the 17th quarterback in NFL history – and the 3rd-youngest – to complete 84 percent of his passes and throw for at least 330 yards in a game. Among the others who’ve done it: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Kurt Warner and Johnny Unitas.

Not bad company.

He was deadly accurate. He made terrific decisions. He delivered the ball quickly and in position for his receivers to catch the ball and run. He used the whole field. He diagnosed coverages and attacked them. He threw another deep ball.

This was a masterpiece.

“Another outstanding performance,” Jason Kelce said. “He threw some unbelievable balls. He made a lot of plays. This was a really great, well-rounded game for him, it seemed like. I have to go back and watch the tape, but when I’m watching the tape I’m not assessing the quarterback. I just know the offense was moving really well and it seemed like Jalen was doing phenomenal.”

Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 84 percent of his passes and rush for two touchdowns in a game.

In two wins so far this year, Hurts has completed 70 percent of his passes, thrown for 576 yards, rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns and recorded a passer rating of 97.0.

He’s 9th in the league in accuracy, 6th in passing yards and 2nd in rushing touchdowns.

Don’t expect him to celebrate. That’s not how he’s wired.

“I think everything comes with time,” he said. “It’s the same things I’ve always said. It all comes with time. As time goes you find more comfort in what you’re doing. You find more of a niche of what that looks like for you.

“No man is an island. You have to draw your strength from others. I can’t perform without the other 10 on the field. Same on the other side. They need me to do my job for them to eat. It’s a collective group.”

Hurts is now 8-2 in his last 10 starts and 10-7 under Nick Sirianni.

He’s accounted for 723 yards in two games. There are 18 NFL teams that don’t have that many yards through two weeks.

“I wouldn't say I'm surprised,” Sirianni said. “I've seen the growth. We talk about this so much with Jalen. Why is he going to continue to reach his ceiling? Because he's tough, he has high football character and he loves football. He's going to reach his ceiling. It's fun watching him grow.”

Hurts’ 84 percent accuracy is 3rd-highest in Eagles history, behind two Nick Foles performances – one in Washington in 2018 and one in Chicago in 2013.

And for the second straight week he hit a deep ball, this time a 53-yard touchdown to Quez Watkins. He now has as many 50-yard completions this year as he had all last year.

The growth is unmistakable. Weaknesses have become strengths. If he keeps this up, the question about Hurts won’t be whether he’s The Guy, it’ll be whether he’s the MVP.

