It’s Anybody’s Playoff: Competitive games in store for New Year’s Day

We approach arguably the most competitive playoff since the first one in 2014. Each of the four teams seem capable of winning a national championship.

We could be in store for the most entertaining postseason of the playoff era. Texas and Washington are both primed to set off offensive fireworks in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. Alabama and Michigan will battle to impose their will on the other in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan has been better than any team in the country at controlling close matchups. The Wolverines won several defensive battles late in the year, and should be comfortable in close fourth quarter games.

Opposite Michigan is an Alabama team with perhaps the most difficult to defend quarterback in the playoff in Jalen Milroe. The gifted dual threat will be unlike anything Michigan has faced this year.

In the other game, Texas has better offensive weapons, better defense and better overall talent than Washington. Albeit, the Huskies might have the best player in the game in starting quarterback Michael Penix.

Any of the four can win it all. The field will cut from four teams to two on New Year’s Day.

