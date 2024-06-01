Anyanwu claims state title in 400

May 31—BLOOMINGTON — Zionsville junior Omema Anyanwu wasn't satisfied with how her first individual state meet performance went a year ago.

So she dedicated herself to the sport, changed some of her training, and made sure her junior year was even better.

All that hard work paid off for the Eagle standout, as Anyanwu won the state championship in the 400-meter dash in a time of 56.18 seconds.

"It's such an amazing feeling, and honestly, I give all glory to God right now," Anyanwu said. "I am extremely thankful for my coaches, family, friends — everyone who helped me to get here. I have been praying, hoping, practicing. After last year I really wanted to come back and get that first place."

Anyanwu became Zionsville's first individual champion since Ella Robinson won the 300-meter hurdles in 2019.

Anyanwu did win a state title in the 4x100 as a freshman — teaming with Michelle Nazarov, Sophia Yovanovich and Lily Robinson — but said winning an individual event is a different feeling.

"It does feel different," Anyanwu said. "The relay was definitely amazing and I was really grateful to be part of such amazing team. But this one felt more personal."

Zionsville head coach Camryn Bader said that Anyanwu has been a fantastic leader for the team and was deserving of standing atop the podium.

"Her dedication, on and off the season is phenomenal," Bader said. "Her humbleness stands out. She is always cheering on her teammates and she is such a hard worker all the time. She puts in the work with her teammates, is leading workouts and is one of our only upperclassmen in sprints. She's been great for the team."

Anyanwu came into the race seeded second after placing second in the regional with a 55.67.

She got out well and put herself in a good position Friday, but was behind coming around the final turn.

But she dug deep and kicked to the finish, leaning past Pike's Gia Clay (56.23).

She said she didn't know she had done enough until she looked up at the big scoreboard and saw the time.

"It was the best feeling ever," Anyanwu said of seeing she won on the board.

"I really wanted to kick it at the end. It was really close, I didn't even know I won until I saw the board. I knew I was behind coming around the last turn, so I just had to kick as hard as I could."

Anyanwu is still fairly new to the event, having only seriously run 400s for the past two years.

She placed fourth at the state meet a year ago, and knew she had to change her strategy. It worked.

"I switched up my technique a little bit," Anyanwu said. "I ran the summer season and didn't really PR, so I felt like I needed to make a change. But really, I just give glory to God, it was my faith and believing in myself."

The Eagles have a fairly young team overall.

Bader said for the younger kids in the program, seeing Anyanwu's willingness to put in the work and not be afraid of change is going to be a huge benefit.

"She is such a great example for our team," Bader said. "Her freshman year, she was the underclassmen with all those leaders to look up to. Last year was really the first time she was her first time coming on her own and didn't have a lot of the team with her. But she really continued to work, and her teammates are here supporting her. They look up to her and she her as a example of what to do."

Anyanwu wasn't the only highlight for the Eagles on Friday.

Katy Green won the first heat of the 800 in a new school record time of 2:33.33, and earned a spot on the podium with a ninth-place finish.

"That was great," Bader said. "We had a tough decision leading into the sectional on what we wanted to put her in, but we wanted to give her the best chance to get on the podium. She shaved four seconds off her time from the regional, and that's super exciting. Winning her heat and giving it everything she had — I am just so happy for her."

The Eagles 4x800 team of Mackinsey Heagy, Audrey Magnusen, Abby McClure and Anwesha Mishra placed 16th in a time of 9:37.61.

Bader said it was a fantastic end to a great year.

"I could not be more proud of this team," the coach said. "Last year we only had two athletes here, and this year we brought three, had two on the podium and a state champion. It's just super exciting and I am happy for the whole group."

