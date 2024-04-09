ANWA practice round: 15-year-old Asterisk Talley was the youngest player this year

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – 15-year-old Asterisk Talley made her ANWA debut as the youngest player this year.

Talley’s golf career started when she was only 3-years-old.

“She just started going out with dad, just on the course, just hanging out with dad, and she’s like ‘I might as well try and play,’ and she loved it,” said Brandii Talley, Asterisk’s mom.

Since then, she’s had a handful of accomplishments.

She’s a two-time Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finalist and has three top-15 finishes in 2024, including a recent win in March at the Girls’ Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in Graniteville.

“I just need to like stay in my game,” Talley said. “Because you can make the cut, you cannot, but it’s just like you need to stay on the course you’re on for now and stay focused, and then what comes it comes.”

Talley said she was most thankful for the chance to be there.

“It’s been a blessing to just get invited and I’m excited to get to play Augusta, I mean it’s the most historic course in golf so I’m just super excited,” she said.

But, one of the most interesting things about Asterisk Talley is her name.

“It means little star in Greek,” Brandii Talley said. “We feel like she is. She seems pretty confident, she’s always kind of level headed and calm and we’re just super proud that she’s here and it’s very exciting.”

