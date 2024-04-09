ANWA Final Round: tournament growth over the years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In this sea of greens and pinks and pastels, the energy is palpable. Patrons have traveled from near and far to see the world’s best women’s amateur golfers play a final round at the most iconic golf course in history – and boy, do they have some stories to tell.

“This is my first time. It was always on my bucket list so I’m here because of my daughter,” said Alfair Collins.

For Colen Ortiz, being able to share this experience with her mother, Alfair, means everything.

“I’ve been before, but this time I was able to hit the lottery and bring my mom,” she said. “I was able to make a dream come true for her.”

Since the tournament’s inception in 2019, its popularity has grown.

Rick Goolsby has attended almost every year, and hasn’t seen crowds this big before.

“It’s just gonna get more and more tremendous,” he said. “For the ladies, they’re just superb players. I mean, you can’t believe until you’ve been up close how good they are. So, it’s just gonna keep growing. I’m absolutely sure of that.”

Same thing for Marc Villeneuve, who has come all the way from Montreal to attend every Masters, and now ANWA for 22 years.

“There are certainly more people than the first few ones,” he said. “The women have always been treated nice here at Augusta National and it’s nice that they did this tournament to welcome the players to play this course competitively. So it’s very good.”

And for newcomers like Eve Gallo, it’s personal.

“I played golf in high school, and so, there’s not as many women that do golf, and so I think this is a great opportunity,” she said. “I saw some photos that they had posted of the younger girls and the spotlighted Greenbrier High School, and so I feel like that’s a great way to inspire other girls to get involved with golf.”

Many hope the tournament continues to evolve and grow in the coming years, and love to see these athletes get the recognition they deserve.

