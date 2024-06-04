Antwerp confirm new head coach following departure of Mark van Bommel

Antwerp have confirmed that Jonas De Roeck will be the sides new head coach. The former Westerlo man takes over following the departure of Mark van Bommel after two seasons in charge. The former Bayern Munich midfielder was in charge of the club for two seasons, winning the domestic double in his first. They were unable to defend their title this year, although they did make the Belgian cup final once again, losing 1-0 to Union St Gilloise.

De Roeck impressed during his first season back in the top flight with Westerlo, but struggled at the start of the 2023/2024 and was subsequently sacked by the club. While De Roeck is certainly a capable coach and could do a good job at Antwerp, it does suggest that they are being slightly less ambitious. The club is needing to be more conservative in terms of finances and will likely be selling a number of key players in the squad this summer. De Roeck has signed a two-year deal with the club.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson