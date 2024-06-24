Antwerp closing in on a deal to sign former Fulham defender form Club Brugge on a free

David Van den Broeck is reporting that Antwerp are working on a deal to sign Denis Odoi from Club Brugge. The former Fulham defender is out of contract with the Belgian champions this summer and will be able to sign for Antwerp on a free. Now 36, it is a sign that Antwerp are having to change their approach after increased spending in recent years. However, Odoi showed that he is still a valuable player and can contribute at this level.

The Ghanaian international played 39 games for Club Brugge and scored three goals as they claimed their 19th Belgian league title during the 2023/2024 campaign. Odoi joined the side from Fulham for around €700k back in the winter transfer window of the 2021/2022 season. Previously he had played for OH Leuven, Sint-Truiden, Anderlecht and Lokeren in Belgium. Once a Belgian international, Odoi changed his international allegiances to Ghana a few seasons ago.

Odoi will leave Club Brugge having made 93 appearances and scoring four goals. He also won two league titles with the side, giving him four in total after the other two were won with Anderlecht.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson