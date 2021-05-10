Free agent defensive tackle Antwaun Woods has set up his first visit.

Woods is visiting the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After Woods signed a one-year, $2.133 million tender offer with the Cowboys, Dallas decided not to keep him around and waived him. He passed through waivers unclaimed, meaning no other team thought he was worth the $2.133 million.

Woods started 32 of the 39 games he played for the Cowboys over the last three seasons and could be a solid addition to some team’s defensive line rotation.

Antwaun Woods visiting Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk