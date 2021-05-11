Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods‘ visit with the Colts went well enough for him to extend his stay.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced on Tuesday that Woods has agreed to a contract with the team. It is a one-year deal for Woods in Indianapolis.

Woods was waived by the Cowboys last week after signing his $2.133 million restricted free agent tender with the team. He had 83 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 40 games for Dallas.

He will join DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Andrew Brown, and Robert Windsor as options on the interior of the Colts’ defensive line.

Antwaun Woods signing with Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk