Antwann Hill Jr. pulls in an offer from Rutgers football this week

Rutgers football has been active in sending out offers the past few weeks including to a number of quarterbacks. The latest offer is to Georgia quarterback Antwan Hill Jr.

In the race for Hill, Rutgers joins a crowded field for the four-star that includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee among others. He is one of the top recruits in the nation, checking in at No. 57 in the nation in the 247Sports Composite.

A class of 2025 recruit at Houston County (Warner Robins, GA). Last season, Hill threw for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns, completing 70.5 percent of his passes.

The Bears went 10-3 last year.

Hill was offered by Georgia in 2020.

He tweeted about the offer on Tuesday night:

In the class of 2024, Rutgers football has landed a strong quarterback. A.J. Surace is a three-star quarterback who committed to the Big Ten program in early February.

At the time of his commitment, he held offers from Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern and Tennessee among others.

