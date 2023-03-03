Antwann Hill Jr. discusses Rutgers football offer and where things stand with Ohio State

Antwann Hill Jr. was offered by Rutgers football this week, adding yet another Power Five offer to a recruitment that is truly national for one of the nation’s top quarterback recruits.

Last season, Hill threw for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns, with a 70.5 completion percentage. He is a class of 2025 recruit out of Houston County (Warner Robins, GA) who is the No. 5 quarterback recruit in his class and the No. 57 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite.

Hill holds numerous Power Five offers including from Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee among many, many others.

Scroll down and check out what Antwann Hill Jr. had to say about his offer from Rutgers football and his conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. In addition, he talks about what Big Ten offer he is hoping for (hint, it is Ohio State)!

Antwann Hill Jr. on getting the offer from Rutgers football

“My head coach gave me coach Ciarrocca’s number. I called (and) he was talking about the culture there and their core values. And then he gave the phone to coach Schiano and then he offered me a scholarship.”

Antwann Hill Jr. on his outlook on Rutgers football

“I feel like they can make a strong run this year and just keep rebuilding that program to where it is supposed to be with that great coaching staff.”

Antwann Hill Jr. on if Rutgers football will get a visit

“Just got to set the visit up then it’s a go.

“They’re making a great push.”

Antwann Hill Jr. on what programs are currently recruiting him the hardest

“Ole Miss, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and others.”

Antwann Hill Jr. on what and Ohio State football offer would mean

“No they haven’t (offered yet). I would love that offer just because I’m seeing that they can produce NFL-ready style quarterbacks that high-powered offense which is amazing.”

Antwann Hill Jr. on his realtionship with Ohio State football's staff

“Me and coach Dennis just talked (on Tuesday) and it was a great talk. Talked some ball, about my grades and life outside of football.”

