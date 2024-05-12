Antrim needed 'second push' in Dublin defeat - Gleeson

Antrim hurling manager Darren Gleeson regretted his side's inability to find an extra gear as the Saffrons fell to a 3-32 to 1-18 defeat to Dublin in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship at Parnell Park on Saturday.

Antrim had recovered from a slow start to get to within four early in the second period but a Brian Hayes goal for the hosts would open the floodgates as the challenge of Gleeson's side faltered.

"The 10 minutes before and after half-time we looked a bit more like ourselves, but again, when the push came, we left it there and it was disappointing there wasn't a second push in us," he said.

"You're not going to take back a six-point lead with six points - you're going to need 10 or 11 to their four or five to balance it. We just seemed to go at it with a wrong mentality, but we'll look at that and address it because we have two games left and can still be in the business end of the Championship."

Gleeson was left to rue small margins after a couple of Conal Cunning efforts that came down off the post were cleared turned and into scores at the other end as the gap was stretched out again.

He added: "We had a coupe of balls came off the post (in the second half) we didn't get the break of.

"They came up the field and it was two-point swings a couple of times from those.

"We struggled to retain ball in the first half and it was the same in the second after we got a bit of fluency."

Antrim's remaining games will both be at Corrigan Park, beginning with Galway next Saturday.

Although the Saffrons will enter as huge underdogs, the Leinster Championship has already thrown up some stunning results with the latest, Carlow's draw against Kilkenny on Saturday, helping Dublin go clear at the top of the table.

The nature of their Dublin defeat, however, will sting Antrim heading into their test against the Tribesmen before they finish up against Carlow.

"Galway at home next week and Carlow the week after - we will just have to try and take the learning from today," Gleeson added.

"It was just disappointing we let the game fizzle out completely at the end and ended up on the back of a big scoreline."