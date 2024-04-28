Antrim 'got what they deserved' in Wexford win - Gleeson

Darren Gleeson hailed Antrim's hurling heroes as they stunned Wexford to win 2-22 to 2-20 in the Leinster Hurling Championship at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

The Saffrons went from the lowest of lows in Kilkenny six days ago, where they were beaten 5-30 to 0-13, to the highest of highs on home soil.

They fought back from seven down in the second half to overhaul the Slaneysiders and send the home support into dreamland.

"They got what they deserved," he said.

"The genuine hurling people who follow them about deserved that and the team do; people go everywhere to the most unglamorous of places - that's who that is for."

The Saffrons boss had called for a reaction to their mauling by the Cats last weekend and he got it and then some.

Antrim produced the goods, overcoming the adversity of a Wexford penalty goal they disputed and then having a goal of their own chalked off for a square ball.

They refused to go away, however and got their rewards with a strong finish seeing them home.

"We got a goal that was disallowed, a harsh penalty against us, I feel. I was disappointed with those decisions, but I could be proven wrong when I see it on television, but in the heat of the moment, that's how I feel," Gleeson explained.

"Those lads go out and represent the group really well and it wasn't a fair reflection on what we're trying to do [the Kilkenny game], but that was down to us.

"The boys wanted to right that and they did that themselves. We facilitated in the week for them to have the little chats and work on what they needed to work on.

"We've come a long way when we are coming out of Nowlan Park disappointed," he added.

"Corrigan Park has been great to us again against a fine Wexford team that had a cracking performance last week, but just that small bit more hunger was evident, and I'm thrilled for the players."